Accure Announces Release of Impulse Data Warehousing Technology in AWS Marketplace
Impulse is a blazing-fast OLAP technology for ad-hoc and real-time analytics and integrates with third party BI tools. Impulse is at least 3x faster than Google BigQuery at 10% cost.
Reston, VA, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Accure announces the availability of Impulse Data Warehouse technology in the Amazon AWS marketplace. This enables global customers to easily test and deploy Impulse on AWS with just a few button clicks, with significantly less burden, while also benefiting from the cost savings, security, flexibility, and scalability of AWS.
“This addresses the challenges that most IT decision makers experience loading data into data warehouses, with the biggest inhibitor being legacy technology, complex data types, and data silos," says Sam Ansari, CEO of Accure. “The Impulse implementation on AWS allows our customers to streamline the deployment, scalability, security, and reduces significant amount of time and cost.”
Impulse is a blazing-fast OLAP technology for ad-hoc and real-time analytics and integrates with third party BI tools. In a benchmarking exercise, using Star Schema Benchmark (https://www.cs.umb.edu/~poneil/StarSchemaB.PDF), Impulse exhibited query performance at least 3x faster than Google BigQuery at 10% cost.
“Its fast, resilient, self healing, and auto recovery in case of disaster provides peace of mind and saves significant cost,” quotes Moghisuddin Raza, COO of Accure.
Chaitanya Anumalasetty, Principal Engineer at Accure, says, “Our biggest design consideration has been to make Impulse easy-to-use to reduce users’ technical burden and help them focus on solving their core business problems.”
Impulse is available for a free trial at the AWS marketplace. The link to AWS marketplace is https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ssmj35clgfjbc?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa
For a live demo, benchmarking showcase, and to discuss your data warehousing related business needs, contact Accure at info@accure.ai.
