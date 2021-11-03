PharmD Live Engages with Doctors, Patients and Partners for National Diabetes Month
Washington, DC, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PharmD Live® – the pharmacist-led telehealth company focused on reducing adverse drug effects – will be an active participant during November’s National Diabetes Month. PharmD Live specializes in helping doctors provide 24/7 care for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes.
“Chronic conditions like diabetes affect tens of millions of Americans,” said PharmD Live CEO Cynthia Nwaubani, PharmD, BCGP, CMTM. “During National Diabetes Month, PharmD Live will be delivering important information for the more than 34 million Americans living with diabetes and 88 million Americans with prediabetes. PharmD Live’s pharmacists will offer expert analysis during November regarding the latest trends in chronic care management, population health and diabetes medication management.”
During National Diabetes Month visit pharmdlive.com for the latest information from PharmD Live’s experts.
About PharmD Live
PharmD Live’s telehealth solutions rest on a nation-wide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology capable of identifying, predicting and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live’s personalized and proactive care delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes and drive clinical efficiency and value-based profitability.
