Composer Nathan Felix Releases Texas Skies Featuring Pianist Timo Andres
New York, NY, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Composer, Nathan Felix, is set to release a new classical music recording inspired by the various skies and landscapes across the state of Texas. The music, written for two pianos, features New York City pianist, Timo Andres, who recorded both piano parts. The album appropriately titled, Texas Skies, was mixed by Danny Reisch and also features remixes from sound artist Justin Boyd and Dead Leaf Echo, will be released and available to stream and download worldwide on all digital platforms on Friday November 19th.
Felix met Andres in 2018 at a dungeon-bar in a baroque castle from 1593, situated in beautiful nature on an island in a lake surrounded with forest and fields, just 15 km west of Vejle in Denmark called Engelsholm. Andres was a guest speaker for an annual Composers Conference for KODA, Denmark's performing rights organization. Fast forward to the middle of the pandemic with all public performances cancelled, Felix turned to recording. He reached out to Andres asking if he’d take a look at his composition written for two pianos. Andres agreed to take a look at the score and responded a week later interested in recording both piano parts and agreeing to film them as well.
Two music videos, including the aforementioned Andres filmed recording, will premiere on November 19 on Felix’s YouTube Channel. The secondary video features actress Shelby Templer taking part in Felix’s Rebirth film series in which the viewer watches Gueverra stare into the camera as her face turns red and she shivers.
Texas Skies, was inspired by Felix’s childhood memories of driving through Texas on family vacations and subsequent adventures to Marfa, Balmorhea, Alpine, Longview, Amarillo, Laredo and more. The composition is broken into four movements: I. West Texas II. East Texas III. The Panhandle IV. The Wall. Artwork for the album is by San Antonio painter Michael Carnes.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan Felix
Who: Nathan Felix
What: Studio recording of music for two piano, Texas Skies, featuring Timo Andres and remixes by Justin Boyd and Dead Leaf Echo
When: Friday November 19, 2021
Where: Worldwide on all digital platforms (i.e. Spotify, iTunes, etc)
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American, music composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. Felix was featured on PBS and nominated for a Lonestar Emmy for work on his 6-Piano project in which he restored six pianos for a concert featuring two new pieces. After the concert, Felix donated the pianos to schools in lower income neighborhoods in Austin. The 6 Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017), Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019).
