Revive Welcomes Bryten Hanson as Revive Expert
Irvine, CA, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revive Concierge runs on a mission to help motivated homeowners navigate the ever-changing Real Estate environment and find the best solutions for their unique situations. In an effort to continually provide the best customer service possible, the team recently brought on Bryten Hanson as a Revive Expert.
Bryten joins the Revive team after a storied career as a Carpenter and General Laborer, as well as a licensed Realtor in Minnesota. Growing up on a farm outside of a small town called Rose Creek, Bryten attended the University of Minnesota, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science.
In addition to her background in Real Estate, Bryten is also no stranger to customer service. She and her husband own three Anytime Fitness clubs in both Minnesota and South Dakota that she helps to manage. In her spare time, she loves to hike, fish, kayak and pretty much anything else that involves being outdoors with her four dogs.
Upon beginning her journey with Revive, Bryten says she's excited to be a part of an organization that is uniquely aligned with the interests of homeowners. She particularly loves that Revive utilizes "technology and a new way of thinking to solve an old problem and give power back to homeowners."
"As someone who recently sold a home, I know how stressful the process can be, and adding home renovations onto that process makes it even more complex," Bryten says. "I also really love that Revive doesn't simply try to sell a product, and instead focus on becoming a true partner with the consumer."
Bryten joins the team with a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion that will be an invaluable asset to all parties involved. Clients will enjoy the positive energy and clarity that she brings to each and every transaction.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
Bryten joins the Revive team after a storied career as a Carpenter and General Laborer, as well as a licensed Realtor in Minnesota. Growing up on a farm outside of a small town called Rose Creek, Bryten attended the University of Minnesota, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science.
In addition to her background in Real Estate, Bryten is also no stranger to customer service. She and her husband own three Anytime Fitness clubs in both Minnesota and South Dakota that she helps to manage. In her spare time, she loves to hike, fish, kayak and pretty much anything else that involves being outdoors with her four dogs.
Upon beginning her journey with Revive, Bryten says she's excited to be a part of an organization that is uniquely aligned with the interests of homeowners. She particularly loves that Revive utilizes "technology and a new way of thinking to solve an old problem and give power back to homeowners."
"As someone who recently sold a home, I know how stressful the process can be, and adding home renovations onto that process makes it even more complex," Bryten says. "I also really love that Revive doesn't simply try to sell a product, and instead focus on becoming a true partner with the consumer."
Bryten joins the team with a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion that will be an invaluable asset to all parties involved. Clients will enjoy the positive energy and clarity that she brings to each and every transaction.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
Contact
ReviveContact
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
Categories