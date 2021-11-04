Loveforce International Takes the Phrase "Hush Your Mouth" to a Higher Volume
On Friday, November 5, Loveforce International will release two new singles by Billy Ray Charles and Styx Muzic Group and Giveaway the e-book version of a Pandemic Survival Guide in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 5, Loveforce will release two new digital singles. The singles are entitled, “Higher” and “Hush Yo Mouth.” Loveforce International will also host a book giveaway in honor of the two new digital singles.
Billy Ray Charles' new single entitled, “Hush Yo Mouth” is a satire that targets gossip mongers and trash talkers. It is a Southern Soul song that has a very catchy melody and syncopated instrumentation. It borrows it’s name from a phrase that is popular in the Southern United States. People say “Hush Your Mouth” when someone talks about things that aren’t spoken of in polite company.
Styx Muzic Group’s new digital is entitled “Higher.” It is in the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre of music. The instrumentation makes it highly danceable and the lyrics are positive and uplifting. It is about reaching for a higher level in whatever you do, whether it’s in sports, music, romance or in understanding god.
The book being given away is the e-book version of "The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide." Both the English and Spanish ("Lo fisico, mental y espiritual Guia de supervivencia pandemica: Una guia de supervivencia orientada a la familia"). By authors Mark Wilkins, Dr. Goose and The Prophet of Life. Written with families in mind, this book attempts to provide readers with insights into how to survive and thrive in the era of the Pandemic physically, mentally and spiritually.
“Whether it’s setting a popular phrase into a lyrical story and putting it to music or dance music with a higher purpose, we’ve got it for you this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve even thrown in a guide into how to survive and thrive in the era of the Pandemic,” he continued.
The book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, November 5 only. The new digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
