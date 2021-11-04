ReviveAdserverMod Launches In-Banner Video Ads Plugin for Revive
San Francisco, CA, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ReviveAdserverMod Launches a New Plugin for Revive Adserver called in-banner video ads plugin for revive. The In-Banner Video ad plugin for revive ad server serves engaging video ad campaigns on consoles, mobiles, and tablets. GIFs or short videos embedded in one of the banner adverts on any specific web page are known as in-banner video ads. They generally stick to the standard banner sizes stipulated by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) (e.g., 300 x 250).
Advertisers can easily add their branding, product, or company logo. That is a terrific way of improving the visitor's experience whilst watching a video. A video end playback image and a background graphic can be added using the plugin. When the video ad has actually played and the device doesn't really support video playback, the rollback image is stored.
For enhanced branding, a background image file is used as a backdrop for the video. Advertisers can include a call to action option in the thumbnail image to keep it visible and enticing for visitors. To ensure compatibility across all major browsers, must use both MP4 and WebM formats while designing video.
Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/in-banner-video-ads-plugin-for-revive
Rita Cathy
+1 408-786-5525
www.reviveadservermod.com
