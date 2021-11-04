ESPAT TV to Bring Innovative Esports & Gaming Content to Screenvision Media's Expansive Cinema & OOH Network
New York, NY, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ESPAT TV, a production company specializing in esports and gaming, today announced a new relationship with Screenvision Media to produce and distribute its content across Screenvision’s in-cinema and SV Sports networks.
“It’s clear that Screenvision offers a captivating space that will build connections for all types of video game publishers, studios and esports tournament organizers,” said Dante Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at ESPAT TV. “Our partnership creates an on-ramp for gaming content to appear on the big screen and in collegiate and professional stadiums nationwide. Gaming lovers will get a new and refreshing view into their favorite video games, new title launches, branded content and live events.”
As part of the relationship, ESPAT TV will deliver a pipeline of content that includes traditional TV/digital spots centered around video game title trailers, along with newly produced and custom premium gaming content.
Screenvision will air the content during its Front + Center in-cinema preshow, spanning 14,000 screens, along with SV Sports, which features jumbotron video in 330 venues during professional and collegiate sporting events.
Prior to the pandemic, Screenvision Media launched SV Sports as part of its broad diversification strategy. In late 2019, the company began expanding its core business model beyond cinema, providing publishers and brands with an entirely new way to deliver engaging content to a highly passionate fanbase.
“The relationship with ESPAT TV reflects the unique opportunity for Screenvision to provide our advertising partners with a diverse set of inventory, all focused on reaching a highly engaged audience,” said Christine Martino EVP, National Ad Sales, Screenvision Media. “By tapping into both our in-cinema and sports networks, ESPAT TV will benefit from connecting with moviegoers and sports fans, which naturally over index.”
“It’s clear that Screenvision offers a captivating space that will build connections for all types of video game publishers, studios and esports tournament organizers,” said Dante Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at ESPAT TV. “Our partnership creates an on-ramp for gaming content to appear on the big screen and in collegiate and professional stadiums nationwide. Gaming lovers will get a new and refreshing view into their favorite video games, new title launches, branded content and live events.”
As part of the relationship, ESPAT TV will deliver a pipeline of content that includes traditional TV/digital spots centered around video game title trailers, along with newly produced and custom premium gaming content.
Screenvision will air the content during its Front + Center in-cinema preshow, spanning 14,000 screens, along with SV Sports, which features jumbotron video in 330 venues during professional and collegiate sporting events.
Prior to the pandemic, Screenvision Media launched SV Sports as part of its broad diversification strategy. In late 2019, the company began expanding its core business model beyond cinema, providing publishers and brands with an entirely new way to deliver engaging content to a highly passionate fanbase.
“The relationship with ESPAT TV reflects the unique opportunity for Screenvision to provide our advertising partners with a diverse set of inventory, all focused on reaching a highly engaged audience,” said Christine Martino EVP, National Ad Sales, Screenvision Media. “By tapping into both our in-cinema and sports networks, ESPAT TV will benefit from connecting with moviegoers and sports fans, which naturally over index.”
Contact
ESPAT TVContact
LaTonya Story
646-417-8198
www.espat.tv
LaTonya Story
646-417-8198
www.espat.tv
Categories