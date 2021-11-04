My Bear Jeff Surpasses Milestone of 1,000 Donated Teddy Bears
In less than two years since its founding the organization has helped orchestrate the giving of over 1,000 bears to area children and others nationwide.
Kansas City, MO, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Cohen, Chief Bear Officer of My Bear Jeff, announces the firm has surpassed the milestone of 1,000 donated teddy bears to children suffering from trauma.
In less than two years since its founding, and various stages of beta testing, the organization has helped orchestrate the giving of over 1,000 bears to area children and others nationwide.
My Bear Jeff utilizes a buy one-give one model which enables purchasers to buy a specially made teddy bear and, at no extra cost, provides a bear to a child in need through a variety of charitable organizations. Customers have different options of purchasing one bear and donating it directly to children to a pre-determined child’s related charity.
“We have been overwhelmed with the response from hundreds of individuals who wish to help children in need. As the holiday season approaches we expect to double the amount of donated bears within a short period of time,” Cohen said.
Cohen’s love of teddy bears began at age four as she suffered through her own trauma. Born with a heart defect, Cohen went through a rare procedure and it appeared her life expectancy was going to be short.
The night before surgery her family even took family pictures of her because they didn’t know if she was going to live through the experience or face long term issues.
Cohen, now 30 years-old, says what helped get her through it, and inspired her life, were her teddy bears.
“A few years ago I made a trip to Southeast Asia and worked with children who dealt with extreme trauma on a daily basis. I knew I had to do something to support them. Teddy bears were a vital piece of my childhood and I wanted to provide a sense of security, stability and comfort to help them.”
Realizing the marketplace for teddy bears and stuffed animals was highly competitive. Cohen sought to design a bear that stood out from the crowd. In line with her own experience her bears have a red heart on their chest, and a special name tag for children to name their own bear.
A marketing and graphics professional, Cohen finalized the concept of the bear and, with limited funding, launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise the necessary money. She reached her goal and started manufacturing the bear in early 2020.
My Bear Jeff has become a big hit with both younger and older children. Even parents have been known to add them to their collection.
“There’s a sense of healing that comes with physical touch for both kids and adults, and it can be felt with stuffed animals like My Bear Jeff. When you’re hugging something against your chest, it’s protecting your heart, which is one of the most vulnerable parts of our bodies. There is an amount of stress and anxiety it takes off the child just knowing it is there with them.”
For additional information visit https://mybearjeff.com
Rachel Cohen
573-263-4505
mybearjeff.com
