Sovereign Healthcare’s Partnership with Dr. James Andrews Announces First Surgery Center Projects in Northeast Florida with Flagler Health+
Sovereign Healthcare and Dr. James R. Andrews, one-week after announcing the formation of Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, today announced their first surgery center projects which will be in Northeast Florida in a partnership with Flagler Health+ and local surgeons. At least three surgery center projects will be developed, with additional opportunities to also be evaluated.
Mission Viejo, CA, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In August, Dr. Andrews announced an affiliation with Flagler Health+ whereby a new, state-of-the-art Andrews Institute will be developed on the grounds of the new Flagler Health+ campus in Durbin Park, which will include a surgery center among other services and programs at the site, including orthopedic research and education, sports medicine clinics, rehabilitation centers, school-based programs and more. Today’s announcement expands on that news and includes the role of Sovereign Healthcare, one of the foremost strategy, development, and management companies in the country. The new Andrews-Sovereign partnership will not only develop and operate the surgery center in Durbin Park but will lead all surgery center efforts with Flagler Health+, including surgery centers in St. Augustine, Palm Coast and others being evaluated.
“We have ambitious plans to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community, and what excites us is when some of the foremost leaders in health – like Andrews and Sovereign Healthcare – see our vision and want to join us,” said Jason Barrett, CEO of Flagler Health+. “These relationships will be very good for Flagler Health+, our physicians, and the populations we serve.”
“Flagler Health+ shares our commitment to innovation, quality and patient-centered care,” said Dr. James Andrews. “Andrews Ambulatory Surgery will ensure that all outpatient surgery that is affiliated with Flagler Health+ is performed in the most advanced, highest quality settings, with the best staff and the absolute highest standards.”
Ambulatory surgery centers have been an essential element on the healthcare landscape in helping to reduce the cost of care, while doing so in specialized settings that have extremely high quality. While many health systems have developed surgery centers, most still attempt to hold onto procedures that help their hospitals bottom-lines, such as joint replacements, spine surgery, cardiovascular procedures, and others. As part of its commitment to be a total care enterprise, Flagler Health+ is committed to being proactive in getting these cases to the ambulatory setting where costs are lower.
The surgery centers that will be developed will also include opportunities for physician investment, aligning interests of doctors around quality and efficiency. These opportunities will also allow physicians to join in surgery centers backed by the strength of a major health system.
“Through Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, we are seeing opportunities across the country, but joining with Flagler Health+ as our first venture should surprise no one,” said Jeremy Hogue, CEO of Sovereign Healthcare. “Flagler Hospital is consistently ranked as one of the best hospitals in the country, they are locally governed, have a forward-thinking leadership team, serve one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and are moving fast to meet these demands. They are the perfect partner where we can bring our strengths and truly impact the community.”
Anyone wishing to learn more, and specifically for doctors who wish to discuss the capabilities of this joint venture are asked to call Sovereign Healthcare at 949-706-9900.
About Flagler Health+
Flagler Health+ is a total a care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From serving as the lead agency for St. Johns County’s Continuum of Care with an aim to end homelessness, to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is your caring partner throughout the journey of life. Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which has a 130-year legacy of caring for the community. The 335-bed hospital has been named among America’s 100 Best hospitals out of nearly 4,500 nationwide. Flagler Hospital has also earned the Gold Seal of Approval™ from the Joint Commission for primary stroke care centers, national accreditation for its total hip and total knee replacement programs, accreditation from the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, and Center of Excellence designation for its bariatric surgery center.
About James A. Andrews, MD
Over the course of his illustrious career, Dr. James Andrews has become one of the foremost authorities and sought-after experts in the world related to orthopedic, sports medicine and surgical innovations. His expertise not only is in demand in the operating room and in the care of athletes, but also in the development of medical enterprises ranging from physician practices and clinics, to research and education efforts with the most prominent fellowship program in the country, to advising on the development of new technologies and that have led to advances in medicine for patients everywhere.
About Sovereign Healthcare
Founded in 2003, Sovereign Healthcare is a leading healthcare development and management company based in Orange County, California. As a partner with hundreds of premier physicians as well as some of the top health systems and prominent medical groups in the country, Sovereign operates ambulatory surgery centers and physician clinics and participates in numerous other healthcare-related businesses. In addition, Sovereign takes pride in its role as a prominent healthcare strategy firm, advising clients across the spectrum of care. And in 2020, Sovereign formed a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame called Hall of Fame Health, LLC, which works closely with the NFL and other associated organizations to provide healthcare services and benefits to former NFL football players and families.
“We have ambitious plans to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community, and what excites us is when some of the foremost leaders in health – like Andrews and Sovereign Healthcare – see our vision and want to join us,” said Jason Barrett, CEO of Flagler Health+. “These relationships will be very good for Flagler Health+, our physicians, and the populations we serve.”
“Flagler Health+ shares our commitment to innovation, quality and patient-centered care,” said Dr. James Andrews. “Andrews Ambulatory Surgery will ensure that all outpatient surgery that is affiliated with Flagler Health+ is performed in the most advanced, highest quality settings, with the best staff and the absolute highest standards.”
Ambulatory surgery centers have been an essential element on the healthcare landscape in helping to reduce the cost of care, while doing so in specialized settings that have extremely high quality. While many health systems have developed surgery centers, most still attempt to hold onto procedures that help their hospitals bottom-lines, such as joint replacements, spine surgery, cardiovascular procedures, and others. As part of its commitment to be a total care enterprise, Flagler Health+ is committed to being proactive in getting these cases to the ambulatory setting where costs are lower.
The surgery centers that will be developed will also include opportunities for physician investment, aligning interests of doctors around quality and efficiency. These opportunities will also allow physicians to join in surgery centers backed by the strength of a major health system.
“Through Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, we are seeing opportunities across the country, but joining with Flagler Health+ as our first venture should surprise no one,” said Jeremy Hogue, CEO of Sovereign Healthcare. “Flagler Hospital is consistently ranked as one of the best hospitals in the country, they are locally governed, have a forward-thinking leadership team, serve one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and are moving fast to meet these demands. They are the perfect partner where we can bring our strengths and truly impact the community.”
Anyone wishing to learn more, and specifically for doctors who wish to discuss the capabilities of this joint venture are asked to call Sovereign Healthcare at 949-706-9900.
About Flagler Health+
Flagler Health+ is a total a care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From serving as the lead agency for St. Johns County’s Continuum of Care with an aim to end homelessness, to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is your caring partner throughout the journey of life. Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which has a 130-year legacy of caring for the community. The 335-bed hospital has been named among America’s 100 Best hospitals out of nearly 4,500 nationwide. Flagler Hospital has also earned the Gold Seal of Approval™ from the Joint Commission for primary stroke care centers, national accreditation for its total hip and total knee replacement programs, accreditation from the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, and Center of Excellence designation for its bariatric surgery center.
About James A. Andrews, MD
Over the course of his illustrious career, Dr. James Andrews has become one of the foremost authorities and sought-after experts in the world related to orthopedic, sports medicine and surgical innovations. His expertise not only is in demand in the operating room and in the care of athletes, but also in the development of medical enterprises ranging from physician practices and clinics, to research and education efforts with the most prominent fellowship program in the country, to advising on the development of new technologies and that have led to advances in medicine for patients everywhere.
About Sovereign Healthcare
Founded in 2003, Sovereign Healthcare is a leading healthcare development and management company based in Orange County, California. As a partner with hundreds of premier physicians as well as some of the top health systems and prominent medical groups in the country, Sovereign operates ambulatory surgery centers and physician clinics and participates in numerous other healthcare-related businesses. In addition, Sovereign takes pride in its role as a prominent healthcare strategy firm, advising clients across the spectrum of care. And in 2020, Sovereign formed a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame called Hall of Fame Health, LLC, which works closely with the NFL and other associated organizations to provide healthcare services and benefits to former NFL football players and families.
Contact
Sovereign HealthcareContact
James Knapp
949-706-9900
https://sovereignhealthcare.net
James Knapp
949-706-9900
https://sovereignhealthcare.net
Categories