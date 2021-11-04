Render ATL Partners with Amazon to Bring Together Culture and Code for Engineers & Tech Professionals
Atlanta, GA, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Render ATL, a software engineering experience where tech meets culture, inclusion and accessibility, is announcing a partnership with Amazon via a takeover at The Gathering Spot on November 18, 2021, in Washington, DC, home to Amazon's HQ2. The complimentary takeover event geared toward engineers and technology professionals hoping to find new opportunities with Amazon will feature several senior and C-suite Amazonians. Attendees will learn more about life at Amazon and more. This is one of several opportunities Render ATL has hosted for engineers and tech professionals.
"Having a world-renowned organization such as Amazon coming to the table set by our team at Render helps signals that organizations are recognizing that including culture is just as an important part to the success of the mission as anything else in their structure," says Chief Experience Officer and founder, Justin Samuels. "By moving forward together we are building a bigger presence to ensure that talent far and wide will feel welcomed by all."
Prior to the joint effort in Washington, DC, Render ATL will be hosting a tech recruiting mixer at Atlanta staple, The Trap Music Museum, on November 11, 2021, to assist professionals their local community learning about new career opportunities within Metro-Atlanta tech companies as well as companies based outside of Georgia. The mixer, featuring several FAANG companies, is one of many the Atlanta-based company will be hosting leading up to their engineering conference in June 2022.
About Render ATL
This isn't your average Software Engineering conference with the same 10 speakers, overcooked chicken breast, and Hot 100 afterparty music. This is Render ATL – a software engineering experience that has a mission to create a space for culture, inclusion, and education where minorities can receive recognition for their talent. Their conference, spanning three days, consists of networking opportunities, breakout sessions, and keynotes and has become the largest in the southeast region. Conceived by a team of passionate React engineers, Render ATL is excited to continue to bring more diversity, inclusion, and, accessibility into the React ecosystem.
"Having a world-renowned organization such as Amazon coming to the table set by our team at Render helps signals that organizations are recognizing that including culture is just as an important part to the success of the mission as anything else in their structure," says Chief Experience Officer and founder, Justin Samuels. "By moving forward together we are building a bigger presence to ensure that talent far and wide will feel welcomed by all."
Prior to the joint effort in Washington, DC, Render ATL will be hosting a tech recruiting mixer at Atlanta staple, The Trap Music Museum, on November 11, 2021, to assist professionals their local community learning about new career opportunities within Metro-Atlanta tech companies as well as companies based outside of Georgia. The mixer, featuring several FAANG companies, is one of many the Atlanta-based company will be hosting leading up to their engineering conference in June 2022.
About Render ATL
This isn't your average Software Engineering conference with the same 10 speakers, overcooked chicken breast, and Hot 100 afterparty music. This is Render ATL – a software engineering experience that has a mission to create a space for culture, inclusion, and education where minorities can receive recognition for their talent. Their conference, spanning three days, consists of networking opportunities, breakout sessions, and keynotes and has become the largest in the southeast region. Conceived by a team of passionate React engineers, Render ATL is excited to continue to bring more diversity, inclusion, and, accessibility into the React ecosystem.
Contact
Render ATLContact
Briana Holmes
470-440-0847
www.renderatl.com
Briana Holmes
470-440-0847
www.renderatl.com
Categories