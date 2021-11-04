Miller’s Specialty Products Inc. is Now Using QCommission to Simplify Their Sales Commissions
Half Moon Bay, CA, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that Miller’s Specialty Products Inc. is now also a satisfied QCommission customer.
Miller’s Specialty Products, Inc. has over 25 years of experience in the promotional products industry, and is a proud member of the Advertising Specialty Institute. They are a promotional product distributor, and with over 3000 suppliers, they are able to supply businesses with whatever promotional product is needed. With thousands of customers under their belt, their business has certainly grown over the last two decades.
Miller’s Specialty Products, Inc. used a different sales commission software prior to QCommission, however, the old software could not recognize and process the overrides and other deductions from their sales compensation plan. They had to export information from QuickBooks to Excel, and still manually calculate based on monthly bills and invoices.
Their team had used a different software for their sales commissions successfully, but when the creator of the software passed away, it could not be updated and could no longer be utilized. They tried another software, but their sales compensation plan appeared to be too complex for it.
They found QCommission and they gave it a try so that they could finally step away from calculating their commissions manually.
QCommission integrates with QuickBooks, so they no longer had to export information manually. All the requirements were discussed with the QCommission team, and with everything in place, Miller’s Specialty Products no longer had to manually exclude certain items like 40% of the delivery charge from the sales reps’ sales commissions. Everything was successfully automated, and with just a few clicks each pay period, their sales commissions were easily processed.
“Excellent company to work with... Very patient and thorough on explaining the system! [QCommission is] the exact software that we need,” shared Lisa Miller, Owner and Creative Marketing Director of Miller’s Specialty Products, Inc.
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error prone. Even with tools like QuickBooks, the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Miller’s Specialty Products, Inc. Decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are no enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
