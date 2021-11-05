iSunshare Released iPhone Backup and Restore Software to Backup iPhone Data
iSunshare announced its new release of iSyncGenius - the iPhone backup and restore software that allows users to backup and restore iPhone data without iTunes.
California City, CA, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iSunshare iSyncGenius is released to help iPhone users backup, restore and transfer iPhone data without iTunes. This iTunes alternative for iPhone backup and restore offers a more convenient way for users to deal with the iPhone data. They can backup or transfer the iPhone data to a Windows computer, external hard drive, USB flash drive, or another iPhone.
As the iPhone backup and restore software, users can create the full iPhone data backup or partial data backup to the computer. As for the classified backup, users can decide between the following data: pictures, music, ringtones, contacts, bookmarks, and recordings. Or both of them can be backed up to the Windows computer.
iSunshare iSyncGenius makes it possible to save multiple backup files on one backup folder. When restoring iPhone backup, users can choose the right one from the list. Besides, it is possible to restore old iPhone backups to another iPhone for data migration.
There is the transfer feature for iPhone users to do the data migration between two iPhones directly without iTunes or iCloud. iSyncGenius enables users to transfer picture, music, ringtones, contacts, calendars, bookmarks, recordings to another iPhone. It makes it super easy to do iPhone to iPhone data transfer.
iSunshare iSyncGenius works smoothly on Windows computers, including Windows 11. “We try our best to make iSyncGenius meet all needs of iPhone users for data backup and restore,” said Jackson, one of the developers from the iSyncGenius designing team. "We know that it is significant to create the iPhone data backup in this digital edge. Thus, this iPhone backup and restore software can work as the iTunes alternative for you to secure the iPhone data in case of loss.”
iSunshare iSyncGenius is designed with an intuitive interface so that users only need to click to use it. Now its new version 3.1.5.1 is online, which adds the iPhone backup encryption options. The software is free to download but needs $19.95 to use the full feature. It deserves the price as your data is priceless.
For more details, visit: https://www.isunshare.com/isyncgenius/
Contact
Elina Wu
86-15989093144
https://www.isunshare.com
