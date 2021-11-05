Andrews & Associates Counseling Announces Spring 2022 Relocation
Manhattan, KS, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Andrews & Associates Counseling symbolically broke ground today to celebrate the acquisition of the practice’s new office space at 4201 Anderson Ave., Suite D.
Once interior construction is completed, the facility will include 11 multipurpose counseling and psychotherapy rooms, a conference room, and a kitchen in a two-story building covering some 3,200 square feet of space. It is expected to open to the public during the second quarter of 2022.
Leading the project is Stephanie Wick, Ph.D., who is a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist and a licensed clinical addictions counselor. Since taking ownership of the practice in 2016, Wick has opened several Andrews & Associates Counseling office locations throughout Manhattan, Wamego, and Junction City.
Wick said the need for more space has become increasingly apparent as the practice has grown. Due to rapid expansion, the practice currently has three Manhattan offices with therapists dispersed between the headquarters and two satellite offices. Wick anticipates that the planned relocation will ultimately benefit the community at large.
“We are consolidating all of our Manhattan locations into one, which means everything will be centralized and streamlined with better access to our team of therapists and to administrative assistance,” said Wick. She explained that the move will help the practice fulfill their shared goal of providing Manhattan with better access to quality mental health and relationship support.
The new combined Manhattan office will make this possible by offering a unified patient experience in a single, peaceful location. A larger working space will also enable the therapists to treat more patients. Wick added that she anticipates the move will lead to the development of new services down the line.
Andrews & Associates staff are prepared to help clients experience a smooth transition to the new office. According to Wick, once the project is complete the relocation process will be swift to avoid a disruption of services.
The building plans are undergoing final review for fire safety compliance, and the construction process will begin soon after approval. The project will take approximately four months to complete.
Current and prospective patients who have questions regarding the relocation are welcome to contact Andrews & Associates Counseling by calling 785-539-5455.
About Andrews & Associates Counseling
Andrews & Associates Counseling has served Manhattan, Kansas and the surrounding areas since 1998. Their mission is to provide compassionate, client-centered, and competent mental health and relationship counseling in a hospitable and non-judgmental environment. Begin your journey of hope, growth, and healing by visiting https://andrewsinc.net/ or calling 785-539-5455.
