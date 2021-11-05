AdminDroid Announces Alerting Capability to Safeguard Microsoft 365 Infrastructures

AdminDroid now can assist you in identifying new risks and unusual activities, comparing activity trends, and alert you on up to 1400+ Microsoft 365 activities. The 45+ pre-built policy templates can be helpful to quickly safeguard the entire Microsoft 365 infrastructure with just a few clicks. In the Alerts dashboard, you can quickly visualize the alerts, statuses and trends and take immediate action on the triggered alerts.