AdminDroid Announces Alerting Capability to Safeguard Microsoft 365 Infrastructures
AdminDroid now can assist you in identifying new risks and unusual activities, comparing activity trends, and alert you on up to 1400+ Microsoft 365 activities. The 45+ pre-built policy templates can be helpful to quickly safeguard the entire Microsoft 365 infrastructure with just a few clicks. In the Alerts dashboard, you can quickly visualize the alerts, statuses and trends and take immediate action on the triggered alerts.
Bengaluru, India, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AdminDroid, the leading Microsoft 365 solution provider, today announced that its flagship product AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter, can now generate alerts in a unique way, which you may not find in any other tools.
Monitor Critical Activities like never before:
Microsoft 365 is used by more than a million companies worldwide. As many companies have started using M365, many threats started targeting the M365 infrastructure. Safeguarding M365 against threats is quite a challenging task for administrators. Though MS has alerting capability, it’s limited to some activities and will not have advanced alerting scenarios like comparing events trend. To use Microsoft’s advanced alert policies, you may have to pay more to avail an E5, E3, or E1 subscription along with some add-ons.
AdminDroid's latest update can assist you in alerting new risks and unusual activities. Also, it can alert users by comparing past activity trends intelligently. AdminDroid has more than 600+ Audit reports available, and you can create the quick alert policy from audit reports. The exciting part is that you don't require an E5 or equivalent license for the alerts to work.
AdminDroid’s Unique Approach to Alerts:
AdminDroid includes an Alert Engine architecture and three high-level modules for capturing various types of alerts.
- New Events: Keep you informed of any new changes happening in your Office 365 environment. You can stay on top of all suspicious activities such as transport rule changes, login events from irrelevant countries, global administrators addition, sharing files/folders externally, etc.
- Unusual events: Triggers an alert when the occurrence of the activity gets unusual. It will be useful for multiple admin login failures in a short period of time, large file/folder deletions, spam/malware email from compromised accounts, and so on.
- Compare Events Trend: Generates alerts by comparing the activities measurement of past period patterns. Past periods include yesterday, the same day in the previous week, last week, and last month. It will be useful for identifying a peak in the email sent or received, password reset trend, peak traffic in externally shared files, etc.
Safeguard your organization in just a click:
AdminDroid has simplified deploying alert policies by introducing 45+ built-in policy templates. You can preview alerts, and a single-click deploy button will take care of the rest. The built-in alert policy templates cover an area such as Threat Management, Permission, Traffic Monitoring, Risky Sign-ins, Information Governance, External Sharing and Configuration Changes.
About AdminDroid
AdminDroid is a leading Office 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Office 365 users so far.
