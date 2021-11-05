Vishay’s New 12.5mm Modular High Torque Panel Potentiometer Available from New Yorker Electronics
Vishay Sfernice Series supplies High Rotational Torque of 8Ncm in Compact 12.5mm Size
Northvale, NJ, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of the new Vishay Sfernice P11H Series of Modular High Torque Panel Potentiometers. According to Vishay, they deliver an industry-high rotational torque of 8Ncm, a full 200-percent higher than the closest competing device - in a compact 12.5mm size with a 6.35mm shaft diameter.
Vishay Sfernice P11H Modular High Torque Panel Potentiometers are designed to keep the setting when under high mechanical constraints from vibration, shock and other factors. The new Vishay Potentiometers provide high torque with smooth operation throughout the life of the potentiometer. The P11H Series is available in tolerances of ±10% or ±20% and in resistance options of 1kΩ, 4.7kΩ, 10kΩ, 47kΩ and 100kΩ. The operating temperature range is between -55 and +125°C.
CECC 41000 and IEC 60393-1 approved with a seal rating of IP64, the series operates over a lifespan of 50,000 cycles. Applications for the Modular High Torque Panel Potentiometers include voltage dividers or rheostats for light, radio volume and air conditioning control in tractors, construction equipment and aircraft cockpits. It’s also used in industrial tool settings and electric welding, motor speed and low power controls.
The W10 PCB pin mount lead is 35.6mm (1.40in) long; the Y00 solder lug (wire mount) lead option is 30mm (1.18in) long. Both are for vertical mounting but PCB pin horizontal mounting is easily customizable. Other device options include custom shafts, switches, connectors, wires and special leads and tapers.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
