New Book from Publish Your Purpose: "The Power Of Marrsing" by Angella Watkis Francis
Hartford, CT, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In her new book, "The Power Of Marrsing" (Publish Your Purpose, 2021, ISBN 978-1-951591-48-9), author Angella Watkis Francis shares her wisdom and insight on marriage and relationships, to help readers discover a more fulfilling life. The book is available for sale on November 10, 2021.
Relationships are all about communicating and connecting, but are we willing to share our true, authentic selves with our partner? What holds us back and how can we effectively communicate our emotions to each other throughout a lifetime? Angella Watkis Francis offers an inspiring path to deeper, committed relationships in "The Power of Marrsing." Marrsing, a term coined by Francis, is the concept that a deep understanding of ourselves and our relationship patterns can transform the way we live, love, and share with our partners.
Choosing to live a Marrsing life means becoming more intentional with our thoughts and actions, digging deep into our life experiences to uncover our truths and our purpose. In order to have a healthy relationship or marriage, we need to heal the hurts of the past. We have to be emotionally healthy and spiritually fulfilled to allow true love and its blessings to flow into our lives. Francis guides the reader on an inner journey to discover the fears, emotional traumas, and life events that impact relationships and marriage. She explores the importance of boundaries to protect the sacredness of our commitments, and the power of positivity to overcome resentments.
With the power of Marrsing, Francis shows us how to elevate our awareness of our own thoughts, feelings, actions and behaviors to transform our interpersonal connections. It’s possible to have the relationships we truly desire…once we fully accept ourselves.
About Angela Watkis Francis
Angella Watkis Francis is on a new journey as a creator, author, and entrepreneur. She is sharing her personal transformation experience to inspire others to embark on their individual introspective journey to transform their relationships. She is impacting the world with her innovative thinking and entrepreneurial tenacity. She has successfully created the Marrsing lifestyle concept and brand by infusing her education from her Master of Communications and her Executive MBA degrees, along with her quest for knowledge, understanding of our life experiences, and spiritual enlightenment.
Her professional career spans both the private and public government sector. As a leader, she credits her inspiration to Lyssons All-Age school, Morant Bay High, BayPath University, and UConn Business School educational journeys as catalysts in her gift as a leader and a pioneer. She seeks to “create a path, so she can leave a trail for others to follow.”
She hopes to inspire others to lead their lives with gratitude and positivity. She encourages all to practice ‘DIG’(ing) for answers, and to celebrate their value, because there is greatness within us and we are all worth it.
About Publish Your Purpose
The mission of Publish Your Purpose (PYP) is to discover and publish authors who are striving to make a difference in the world. We give marginalized voices power and a stage to share their stories, speak their truth, and impact their communities. PYP is a certified B Corporation, woman-owned, and LGBTQ-owned organization. For more information, please visit the Publish Your Purpose website.
