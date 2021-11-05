Gin's Newest Single "Elevate" Out Now
Gin has released her newest single titled, "Elevate."
Los Angeles, CA, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gin got her start in the music industry as a promoter, booking agent and as an artist. Being born and raised in Los Angeles, California gave Gin the opportunity to embrace the elements of hip-hop.
Gin fell in love with the culture where she started to create powerful verse with a strong passion for the industry. In 2010, she created and developed GSBoookings, which is a promotion and booking company that helps promote artists and secure placements via shows or song features. Gin’s knowledge of the music industry and personal developments enabled her to focus on her own projects. In 2012, she released the My Lyrical Expression EP. In 2013, she released the Dream Getting EP and released her full album titled, “Spiritual Bars” in 2018. The release of Spiritual Bars gained Gin an international fanbase touring South Africa and the Middle East. Her music has been on rotation on college radio in the U.S. and in nightclubs in Dubai. Her song “The World” was played on Sway in the Morning’s Shade 45 in New York City. Gin released her second album self-titled GIN in 2021. The first single from her album is "Lockdown" and the second single is “Paper Route.” Her new video “Sunshine” is on CMCTV in California, and she was recently in South Africa touring. Her newest single is "Elevate" which is an Amapiano dance track created in response to the South African uprising.
https://open.spotify.com/track/55aSnKgDtHrn8MIo49f5mg?si=6c1d3fd166c646dc
https://youtu.be/8OEvc-W4h64
Gin fell in love with the culture where she started to create powerful verse with a strong passion for the industry. In 2010, she created and developed GSBoookings, which is a promotion and booking company that helps promote artists and secure placements via shows or song features. Gin’s knowledge of the music industry and personal developments enabled her to focus on her own projects. In 2012, she released the My Lyrical Expression EP. In 2013, she released the Dream Getting EP and released her full album titled, “Spiritual Bars” in 2018. The release of Spiritual Bars gained Gin an international fanbase touring South Africa and the Middle East. Her music has been on rotation on college radio in the U.S. and in nightclubs in Dubai. Her song “The World” was played on Sway in the Morning’s Shade 45 in New York City. Gin released her second album self-titled GIN in 2021. The first single from her album is "Lockdown" and the second single is “Paper Route.” Her new video “Sunshine” is on CMCTV in California, and she was recently in South Africa touring. Her newest single is "Elevate" which is an Amapiano dance track created in response to the South African uprising.
https://open.spotify.com/track/55aSnKgDtHrn8MIo49f5mg?si=6c1d3fd166c646dc
https://youtu.be/8OEvc-W4h64
Contact
GSBookingsContact
Ginger Silvera
562-307-1926
gsbookings.com
Ginger Silvera
562-307-1926
gsbookings.com
Categories