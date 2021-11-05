NexSigns Introduces New Microsoft Account Single Sign-on to Give Their Clients Easy Access to Their Digital Signage
With Microsoft single sign-on, NexSigns clients can access their digital signage with Microsoft Accounts. This solution streamlines account management as well as providing extra security.
Burnaby, Canada, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NexSigns now supports Single Sign-On (SSO) from Microsoft Accounts. This system improves security and efficiency, while also simplifying access to OnePass.
Linking Microsoft accounts to OnePass makes it easy to sign into digital signage. It can be a burden to keep track of different login information. This new system removes the need to memorize multiple passwords, now there is only one to remember.
This solution also makes it simple to add or remove accounts from a network. With many staff members, it can be confusing to keep track of everyone’s accounts across many systems. It is simple to manage this now by using Microsoft.
Using Microsoft accounts to access OnePass takes confusing tasks and makes them simple. Disable or enable an employees Microsoft account and it will apply to OnePass. With centralized logins, it is easy to monitor and manage everyone’s accounts. Reduce confusion and boost efficiency with this new system.
Kuusoft aims to improve efficiency as much as possible to save time for their clients. Now, it is even easier to change clearance levels throughout an entire business. Streamline the login process and improve security with the new Microsoft account incorporation.
About Kuusoft Corp.: Founded in 2002, Kuusoft Corp. is a digital menu board and digital signage solutions provider based in Burnaby, BC. Kuusoft develops cutting-edge digital signage software and hardware. Our mission is to make solutions for all business sectors worldwide.
Linking Microsoft accounts to OnePass makes it easy to sign into digital signage. It can be a burden to keep track of different login information. This new system removes the need to memorize multiple passwords, now there is only one to remember.
This solution also makes it simple to add or remove accounts from a network. With many staff members, it can be confusing to keep track of everyone’s accounts across many systems. It is simple to manage this now by using Microsoft.
Using Microsoft accounts to access OnePass takes confusing tasks and makes them simple. Disable or enable an employees Microsoft account and it will apply to OnePass. With centralized logins, it is easy to monitor and manage everyone’s accounts. Reduce confusion and boost efficiency with this new system.
Kuusoft aims to improve efficiency as much as possible to save time for their clients. Now, it is even easier to change clearance levels throughout an entire business. Streamline the login process and improve security with the new Microsoft account incorporation.
About Kuusoft Corp.: Founded in 2002, Kuusoft Corp. is a digital menu board and digital signage solutions provider based in Burnaby, BC. Kuusoft develops cutting-edge digital signage software and hardware. Our mission is to make solutions for all business sectors worldwide.
Contact
Kuusoft Corp.Contact
John Kelly
+1-866-546-8838
https://www.kuusoft.com/
John Kelly
+1-866-546-8838
https://www.kuusoft.com/
Categories