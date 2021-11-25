Granite State Producer Fee from Fenetic Music Unites Local Hip Hop Artists

New Hampshire producer from Fenetic Music based out of Nashua, NH will be releasing a new single called "Beast Over Beats" on Thanksgiving day 11/25/2021. The song is is a collaborative project capturing some of the most gifted hip hop talent in the area. Fee's inspiration was to bring together the hip hop community in New Hampshire. He was also inspired by the classic boom bap cypher tracks of the golden era of hip hop.