Voucherify Announces a Free Subscription Plan
Voucherify, an API-first promotion and loyalty management software, has just launched a free plan option for start-ups and SMEs.
Katowice, Poland, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Voucherify is an API-first Promotion and Loyalty Management Software that helps launch, manage, and track marketing campaigns like discount coupons, automatic promotions, gift cards, sweepstakes, loyalty programs and referral programs.
Voucherify has just introduced a free subscription plan. This is a great opportunity for start-ups and SMEs to launch automatic, personalized promotions and improve customer acquisition and retention free of charge, with minimum developer time investment. Voucherify offers plenty of out-of-the-box integrations with e-commerce platforms, data sources like CRM or PIM systems, distribution and analytics tools for quick integration and fast time-to-market. The free plan includes all features (except geofencing) and campaign types, including personalized promotions, gift cards, sweepstakes, referral, and loyalty campaigns.
“We are thrilled to start offering a free subscription plan. We believe it will help many start-ups and SMBEs to kick-start their growth and we are happy to be part of it. Voucherify was built by developers, for developers and we are excited to provide state-of-the-art technology to all sizes of enterprises, at a price that is affordable for them.” - Tom Pindel, CEO of Voucherify
You can find a detailed comparison of the subscription plans and their limits on the Voucherify pricing page.
About Voucherify
Voucherify is an API-centric promotion and loyalty management software that provides personalized incentives. Voucherify is designed to empower marketing teams to quickly launch and efficiently manage contextual and personalized coupon and gift card promotions, giveaways, referral, and loyalty programs. It offers a flexible rules engine to boost your conversion and retention rates without burning the promotion budget. Programmable building blocks help you integrate incentives with any channel, any device, and any e-commerce solution.
