Infosec Institute Named a Top IT Training Company by Training Industry
Infosec Skills recognized for breadth and quality of cybersecurity training content.
Madison, WI, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced Training Industry selected Infosec for its 2021 Top Training Companies™ List for the IT training sector of the learning and development (L&D) market. This is Infosec’s eleventh consecutive year earning this recognition.
“We’re proud to again be selected a top 20 company by Training Industry,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “This past year reinforced the importance of providing the most personalized, hands-on security and IT education so learners can confidently reskill, upskill and get certified. Closing the cybersecurity skills gap and transforming security cultures is Infosec's mission. With Infosec Skills we're committed to equipping teams and individuals with the skills to outpace cybercrime.”
Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.
Selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20™ IT Training Companies List was based on:
- Breadth and quality of programs and services
- Ability to deliver training in various modalities
- Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market
- Strength of clients and geographic reach
- Company size and growth potential
“This year’s Top 20 IT Training Companies are leading innovators. In this ever-changing market, these companies have shown quick adaptation in providing virtual training to continue delivering efficient and engaging content,” said Jessica Schue, market research associate at Training Industry, Inc. “The variety of IT specialization within this list shows the wide range of services offered within the market - with a focus on blended and hybrid learning, these organizations provided new innovative techniques and practices.”
Infosec’s technical skill development platform, Infosec Skills, equips IT, security and engineering teams with unlimited access to over 1,200 cybersecurity education resources to assess and close skills gaps. Its hands-on cyber ranges, projects and courses are all mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and the MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise.
See the full list of 2021 Top 20 IT Training Companies - https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/it-and-technical-training/2021-top-it-training-companies/
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.
