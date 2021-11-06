ASC Film Capacitors Deliver High-Frequency, Stability & Self Healing Performance
ASC/Shizuki’s MEC-DL Film Capacitors are designed for PCB mounting; Conductive for Low Inductance Applications.
Northvale, NJ, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics is now distributing the entire line of MEC-DL products, including its HHR model designed for optimal humidity resistance. ASC/Shizuki’s MEC-DL Film Capacitors are designed for PCB mounting with ease of mounting and space utilization in mind. They are conducive to low inductance applications and are frequently used in solar power inverters, frequency converters and DC filtering.
The MEC-DL line is largely used in solar energy transference and is a well-suited industry solution for future solar expansion. A recent Energy.gov’s Solar Futures Study indicates that solar could account for as much as 40-percent of the nation’s electricity supply by 2035 and 45-percent by 2050 with aggressive cost reductions as incentive.
The Shizuki MEC-DL capacitors are designed with PCB board mounting in mind. Their lead spacing and compact size are conductive for low inductance (<1nH per mm of lead spacing). They are available through New Yorker Electronics with single lead or dual leads depending on the current or application requirements. This product uses segmented film technology for safety at the end of life of the capacitor. It has a capacitance range of 10µF to 100µF and is available in tolerances of ±5% and ±10% and rated voltages of 450, 850 and 950VDC.
The lead spacing and compact size on the Shizuki MEC-DL Low Profile Capacitors are available with a single or dual leads depending on the current or application requirements. Its capacitance range is 13µF to 66µF with a tolerance of ±10% and rated voltage options of 450VDC and 850VDC.
ASC’s MEC-DL HHR High Humidity Resistant Metalized Propylene Film Capacitors for DC Link are high-frequency and high-stability and used in DC Linking and Filtering and inverter circuits for appliances. However they feature stability at high temperature and humidity making them ideal for industrial power supplies, wind power generation and solar inverters.
Their internal construction achieves low inductance and very low ESR. These qualities enable the reduction or elimination of the snubber circuit and as a result, they can handle much higher ripple current, and the bulk capacitance can be reduced. They also feature self-healing and internal fuse action for higher safety at end of life. With rated voltages between 450VDC and 1100VDC, they have a Humidity Resistance of 85% at 85°C over 1,000 hours.
ASC Capacitors specializes in custom designs to support the most challenging applications. As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the entire line of ASC DC Filters, AC Filters, Snubbers, Traditional Film Capacitors and Metallized Propylene-Protected Dry Caps.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
