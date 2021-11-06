DJ Babydoll Radio Partners with Fana World Travel to Promote “The 90’s Friendship Cruise" on the Celebrity Equinox
Jersey City, NJ, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DJ Babydoll Radio is proud to announce that they are now an official ad partner for Fana World Travel, also based out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The partnership is expected to increase visibility for the travel agency, as they work to maximize exposure for the “The 90’s Friendship Cruise” onboard the Celebrity Equinox specifically.
DJ Babydoll, the owner of DJ Babydoll Radio which airs on the iHeart radio network and Apple Music via Live365.com, knew instantly that this would be a great advertising partner. “When I connected with Farah, the Co-Founder of Fana World, I instantly knew that it would be a great partnership for us both. Our station is attracting thousands of new listeners per month and 98% of the music in rotation is from as early as the 1960’s, all the way up to the early 2000’s. Our listeners love old school music and nostalgia so I knew that this was perfect.”
The 90’s Friendship Cruise is scheduled to set sail on May 15 and return to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on May 21, 2022. A travelers’ dream vacation will come to life with tailored entertainment and sun-drenched adventures at the ports of Key West, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel. Cruisers will be able to create experiences of a lifetime with friends, family, or simply on their own. For more information visit http://thefriendshipcruise.com or call 201.328.6451.
About Fana World Travel:
Fana World Travel is a boutique travel agency, headquartered in Jersey City, NJ. Co-Founders Nadia and Farah are connected to the very best boutique tour operators, guides, and properties around the world, and open up new doors of discovery for travelers. Their own extensive personal travel experiences (They have checked off more than 40 countries combined) means their clients will be in expert hands every step of the way.
Press Contact:
Farah Samoo, Co-Founder
Fana World Travel
(201) 328-6451
farah.samoo@fanaworldtravel.com
About DJ Babydoll Radio:
DJ Babydoll Radio was launched on Live356.com in June of 2020 by DJ Babydoll, and she began studying at Scratch DJ Academy in NYC in March of 2021. DJ Babydoll's passion is R&B and Hip Hop, primarily from the '80s '90s, and early 2000s but has had a genuine love for all kinds of music since she was a child. The station launched on July 12, 2021 is receiving 12,000 listeners per month since and is accessible via iHeart Radio, Live366, and Alexa, and Apple Music.
Press Contact:
Shia Bailey, Business Manager
DJ Babydoll Radio
(646)-974-4084
hello@djbabydollradio.com
