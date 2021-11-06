J’s Pitaria Celebrates Two Years in South County
St. Louis, MO, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This Sunday, November 7, J’s Pitaria will host a customer appreciation event celebrating the second anniversary of their restaurant in South County. J’s will serve complimentary baklava and other treats and hand out a limited amount of J’s tote bags to customers. Five random customers will receive a J’s gift card in their tote bag, ranging from $50 - $100.
“We are so grateful to the St. Louis community, all of our customers, and our incredible, hardworking team. We would not be here if it weren’t for our team believing in us and our vision,” said co-owner Josi Jahic. “I am so proud of how we’ve turned the challenges of the last two years into opportunities and how, against all odds, we continue to grow.”
Recently, J’s launched a line of frozen items available in-store. They have plans to expand to grocery stores, first in the St. Louis area and ultimately nationwide. For more information on J’s Pitaria and to place an order online, please visit www.jspitaria.us
About J’s Pitaria
J’s Pitaria is home to handmade, from-scratch Mediterranean food and artisan Somun bread, baked fresh daily in their stone brick oven. After experiencing their own health scares, Josi and Zamir Jahic made it their mission to serve their community the best way they knew how – by providing healthy, delectable, authentic Mediterranean cuisine.
Located at the Concord Plaza Shopping Center in St. Louis County, J’s Pitaria is open from Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on J’s Pitaria, please visit www.jspitaria.us.
Contact
Josi Jahic
314-270-8005
https://www.jspitaria.us/
