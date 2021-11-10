Scaleflex Received the Franco-British Business Tech Launch Award 2021
The French Chamber of Great Britain has announced Scaleflex, a French founded software startup, as the winner of the Tech Launch category of the Franco-British Business Awards 2021.
Paris, France, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sponsored by Browne Jacobson and in partnership with La French Tech London, this award is to recognise a young business in the tech sector “for its outstanding technological achievements, and for its ability to harness these thanks to a compelling vision and a sound financial and commercial strategy.” The award was presented to Jean-François Lecas, Scaleflex Vice-President Global Services & Operations, at the annual Franco-British Business Awards (FBBA) ceremony on November 4, 2021, in London (UK).
The qualified candidates for this award, have to meet the high standards of criteria announced by the FBBA election board, which included:
- Technological achievements and innovativeness of the business
- Quality & strength of the business model
- Convincingness of the vision and financial/commercial plan
- Company performance (current & expected)
Scaleflex has attracted the attention of the global startup community for successfully closing their first fundraising in June 2021. As the leading startup in developing and providing Digital Asset Management and Image Optimization solutions, they achieved a milestone of 500+ customers globally served by a fully remote team located across 13 countries. This award marks another important business milestone for Scaleflex, as the start-up has been working continuously to build best-in-class website and mobile application acceleration technologies for companies across the globe.
With this award, Scaleflex has proven to be an organisation that has “demonstrated strong vision, entrepreneurship and innovation since their inception. The organisation must be able to show that it has the potential to establish itself in its market and to enjoy strong growth,” as prospected by the FBBA and the category sponsors.
“Scaleflex is on a mission to build universal media libraries and accelerate content-to-market. This award is a recognition for us that our scalable and performant solutions, our vision and strategy is inline with the growing challenges of our customers. It paves the way for a great start in 2022!” - Emil Novakov, CEO of Scaleflex
About Scaleflex
Scaleflex is a B2B SaaS company whose mission is to simplify the upload, storage, organization, transformation, optimization, publishing, and acceleration of all brand assets (images, videos, PDFs, or static files such as JS scripts, or CSS files.) within an organization. Learn more on https://www.scaleflex.com/
The team's mission is to help R&D teams, marketers, and content managers collaborate better with each other and simplify the recurring tasks involved in managing, optimizing, and delivering media around the world.
