JDavis Announces New Associates and Senior Associates
Promotions of key staff reinforce the firm’s culture and focus on growth from within.
Raleigh, NC, November 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JDavis is a 100% employee-owned 95-person multi-disciplinary design firm providing architecture, planning, landscape architecture and interior design services. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with an office in Philadelphia, PA, JDavis has announced the promotion of 9 key individuals within the firm to the roles of Associate and Sr. Associate.
“Our employee-owners take great pride in having a positive impact on the places and communities we are fortunate enough to be charged with designing. Our success is attributed to the passion and innovation they bring each day,” said JDavis’ CEO, Neil T. Gray, AIA. “These promotions within our Leadership Program demonstrate our commitment to our team and will pave the way for bigger and better things as we continue to grow the firm and live up to the promise of our Mission: To Build Value, and Pass It On.”
New Associates:
Leslie Bloem – Project Architect
Sawako Bush – Sr. CAD Technician
Christopher Hall – Sr. Project Architect
Benjamin Scott – Sr. Project Architect
New Senior Associates:
Ben Aycock – Director of Marketing
Novel Hernandez – Sr. Project Architect
Shawn McAnally - Project Architect
Paula Pecore – Director of Human Resources
Kaitlyn Wrenn – Project Architect
About JDavis:
Founded in 2001, JDavis connects communities through design by creating places that bring people, neighborhoods, cities and regions together.
It is our mission to build value and pass it on. We believe that we should build value for our clients, ourselves, and our communities; and that we have a responsibility to pass on our knowledge and experience to those who come after us.
Our multi-disciplinary practice brings together professionals in architecture, landscape architecture, planning, interior design, and procurement management consulting.
For more information, please visit www.jdavisarchitects.com.
