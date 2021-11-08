Plugin House to Showcase Innovative Housing Solution at Austin Design Week
Austin, TX, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Plugin House, an innovative housing solution provider, has announced an exhibition at the sixth annual Austin Design Week conference in early November, 2021. The company cordially invites everyone interested in creative design concepts and/or modern housing challenges to tour its model home of the future on November 9 at 4pm. While the event is free, attendees are asked to register at pluginhouse.org.
Plugin House provides an affordable, energy efficient, and easy to install prefabricated house. Available in a variety of floor plans ranging from a 200 square foot single room version to an 1,100 square foot, three bedroom home, Plugin House may be placed on existing lots including the backyards of existing homes, as an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). Manufactured in the US, Plugin House’s proprietary system uses pre-fabricated parts that consist of insulation and framing molded into one modular panel. Built for durability, the Plugin House is designed as a permanent building that exceeds the quality of standard housing. The house’s cost also includes a turnkey service including permitting, inspections, foundation, framing, installation, utilities, and interiors. Plugin House is so easy to install that four people can put it up in less than a day with minimal tools.
Simplicity in design and function makes Plugin House the perfect answer for a wide variety of housing needs. “Cost effective, fast, and easy are three words that rarely come to mind when talking about housing. The Plugin House proves that doesn’t have to be the case. Its simplicity is what creates its transformative potential. We’re thrilled to introduce Plugin House at Austin Design Week and start a meaningful, ongoing conversation about solving today’s most pressing housing problems,” commented Anmol Mehra, one of the company’s two co-founders.
In addition to touring the Plugin House at the November 9 event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear founders Anmol Mehra and James Shen discuss their innovative concept and its potential to address today’s most pressing housing challenges. Designers, architects, policy makers, consumers, and anyone interested in housing is cordially invited to attend. If you cannot make it on the 9th, a tour is also available on the 10th. Visit pluginhouse.org to sign up for either event. You may also inquire about a private showing by sending a message to info@pluginhouse.org.
About Plugin House
Founded by social impact-minded developer and investor Anmol Mehra and architect James Shen, the Plugin House Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, is focused on developing solutions to address the housing crisis facing American cities. Designed by Shen’s award-winning firm People’s Architect Office, the Plugin House is a prefabricated building system that meets housing needs ranging from low-cost/transitional housing to disaster relief. For more information visit pluginhouse.org.
