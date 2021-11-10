Watershed Security, LLC Receives HIRE Vets Award from U.S. Department of Labor
Chesapeake, VA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Watershed Security, LLC, an ISO 9001:2015-certified provider of Cybersecurity and Information Technology solutions for defense and civilian markets, has again received the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award from the U.S. Department of Labor for the hiring, retention, and training of military veterans all over the country. Over 50% of Watershed’s employees are veterans, and Watershed provides training, continuing education, and career opportunities to help veterans obtain careers in high-demand technical fields.
The HIRE Vets Medallion program was established under the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans, or HIRE Vets Act signed into law on May 5, 2017 to recognize employers who hire, retain, and support military veterans. The Platinum Medallion is the highest level of award a company can receive for this program, and the citation states that “[Watershed Security] has demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace.”
Veteran and Watershed Security COO, Hezekiah Natta, commented on receiving the HIRE Vets Award. “As a Veteran of the US Navy, it is my distinct pleasure to work with so many of our nation’s heroes. They have proudly served and are instrumental in achieving our mission of ‘Protecting the Systems of Those Who Protect.’ They have earned the opportunity to build careers doing work they love, particularly after honorably serving our country. It’s critical that we all value our Veterans, who have given so much for our nation.” I am privileged to support such an outstanding organization that commits itself to the betterment of our Veterans, and has been a Hire VETS recipient every year since the program’s inception in 2018.
About Watershed Security, LLC:
Founded in 2003, Watershed provides best-value Information Technology (IT) solutions to government and commercial clients. Watershed specializes in cybersecurity, enabling our customers to meet their statutory and regulatory requirements in an efficient manner. In addition, we provide Program and Project Management services, IT Engineering, Integration, and Operations support. Watershed is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, serving the greater Tidewater area, and has a regional offices in Maryland, serving the Washington D.C. and Aberdeen Proving Ground and Charleston, South Carolina. We have personnel deployed throughout the world, from California to Diego Garcia.
Point of Contact:
Christopher Winter
Chief Business Development Officer
443-992-2853
Chris@WatershedSecurity.com
http://www.watershedsecurity.com
