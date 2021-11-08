Employers Are Looking to Hire at Husson University Career Fairs
Career Services at Husson University held an in-person career fair on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Newman Gym on their Bangor, Maine campus. Nearly 50 organizations were present and spoke with job applicants. Those unable to attend the in-person career fair can attend Career Services’ virtual career fair on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. through the online platform Airmeet. Many of the same employers who attended the in-person career fair will be present at this online event.
“Those in attendance had the opportunity to speak with employers about full-time positions, internships, and part-time employment,” said James Westhoff, the director of Career Services. “All kinds of for-profit and non-profit businesses were present, as were a variety healthcare organizations.”
The event was free and open to all Husson University students, alumni and members of the public. No appointment was necessary for job seekers. Applicants could visit the career fair at their convenience. It was recommended that job seekers wear professional business attire.
Anyone who was unable to attend the in-person career fair has the option of attending Career Services’ virtual career fair on November 17, 2021 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. through the online platform Airmeet. Many of the same employers who attended the in-person career fair will be present at this online event.
Westhoff feels that online career fairs offer some unique advantages. “Husson online students who complete degrees out of state might not be able to attend one of our in-person career fairs because of the distances involved,” he said. ”Virtual career fairs allow students working toward completing online degrees to get some ‘face time’ with potential employers from the comfort of their own home.”
The virtual career fair will also provide students, alumni and employers from a variety of geographic locations with an opportunity to connect. Companies who could not send representatives to the in-person event can easily log on and interview job applicants from wherever they’re located.
Both in-person and online career fairs provide students, alumni and members of the public with information about career options they may not have previously considered. Many of the organizations that have signed up to participate in these events are currently hiring. Other participating organizations anticipate have openings in the near future.
Over 56 employers are expected to have participated in the in-person and online career fairs once they have been completed.
The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication.
