Employers Are Looking to Hire at Husson University Career Fairs

Career Services at Husson University held an in-person career fair on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Newman Gym on their Bangor, Maine campus. Nearly 50 organizations were present and spoke with job applicants. Those unable to attend the in-person career fair can attend Career Services’ virtual career fair on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. through the online platform Airmeet. Many of the same employers who attended the in-person career fair will be present at this online event.