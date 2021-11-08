Private Placement Debt Markets Introduces Its “Renegotiable Rate CMBS & RMBS” Loan Program
Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Debt Markets has begun offering what is believed to be the industry’s first and only “Renegotiable Rate CMBS” Loan Program.
Los Angeles, CA, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Steve Muehler, the Managing Member of the Private Placement Debt Markets, detailed the program as “still having all the features of a traditional CMBS Loan, these are still packaged up along with other same or similar commercial real estate loans and pooled into a Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduit, which are then turned into asset backed securities or bonds, and then placed with institutional investors on the secondary mortgage market. The only real difference here is in the servicing, with our ‘Renegotiable Rate CMBS & RMBS’ loans, each loan will be granted a term of three to five years and secured by a long-term mortgage loan of up to 30 years with the interest rate being renegotiated or adjusted each period. This gives us the ability to be more of a ‘partner’ to our CMBS Loan Borrowers, and hopefully have a workable system to avoid defaults in bad economic times and have fewer early loan payoffs.”
The portfolio of Private Placement Companies is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.
Additional Online Resources:
About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):
Steve Muehler – Private Placement Debt Markets – www.PPMDebt.com
Steve Muehler – Private Placement Equity Markets – www.PPMEquity.com
Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com
Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com
Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com
Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com
Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com
Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com
Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com
Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com
Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com
Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com
Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com
About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:
Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com
Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler
AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler
Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/
All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.
News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC
