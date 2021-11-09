Hollywood Actor Cal Barnes Publishes New Peter Pan Fantasy Series to Star in
The announcement of the first book in the series, "Son of Neverland," that is in the works to be a franchise.
Los Angeles, CA, November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nineteen Films is delighted to announce the release of the first book in the series titled, "Son of Neverland," by Cal R. Barnes.
The story takes place one hundred years after Peter defeated Captain Hook and was crowned the Savior of Neverland. Under his reign, Neverland has entered an age of peace, and life for all is abundant and joyful.
But all that is about to change when Tiger Lily’s father sees a vision from the void. Something dark, ancient, and powerful has been watching Neverland for all these centuries, and it wants revenge.
Join Peter and his team of battle angels as they embark to save Neverland from a terrible fate. When the darkness of time threatens to destroy the eternal paradise of their world... the boy must become a god.
"Son of Neverland" is the first installment of a planned series. Cal also has the screenplay written and has ambitions to turn it into a studio film, with himself slated to lead the cast in the iconic role of Peter Pan.
For more information about the project or to purchase a copy of the book, please visit SonOfNeverland.com. Direct inquiries can be made to Assistant@NineteenFilms.com
Contact
Nineteen FilmsContact
Alexa Vasquez
323-533-0672
www.nineteenfilms.com
Email is ideal.
