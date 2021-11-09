Horror Realm Con 21 Brings Stars of Halloween 2007 and Victor Crowley to Pittsburgh
Danielle Harris, Scout Taylor Compton and Kristina Klebe among guests for the 2021 convention.
Pittsburgh, PA, November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Horror Realm’s annual convention returns November 19-21 to the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites in Bethel Park with a guest list full of actors who have appeared in several modern horror franchise films. The show is typically held in March, but was delayed this year due to COVID.
The guest list is headed up by Danielle Harris, who has appeared in the both the John Carpenter (Halloween IV and V) and Rob Zombie Halloween (2007) films. Joining Danielle are cast mates from Halloween 2007 and Adam Green’s Victor Crowley, part of the Hatchet film series:
- Scout Taylor Compton – Halloween 2007, Halloween 2 (2009), The Runaways
- Kristina Klebe – Halloween 2007, Hellboy 2019, Tales of Halloween
- Felissa Rose – Sleepaway Camp, Victor Crowley, A Nun’s Curse
- David Sheridan – The Devil’s Rejects, Scary Movie, Victor Crowley
- Tiffany Shepis – Victor Crowley, Death House, Texas Cotton
Other guests include:
· - CJ Graham – Friday the 13th Part VI, 13 Fanboy, Highway to Hell
- Judie Aronson – Friday the 13th Part IV, Weird Science
- Bai Ling – The Crow, Dumplings, Crank: High Voltage
- Bob Elmore – stuntman and actor – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The Monster Squad, Dr. Giggles
- ECW stars Sabu and Bill Alfonso (Saturday 11/20 only)
- Dawn of the Dead actors Joe Shelby, Nick Tallo, Sharon Ceccatti and Gary Marlatt
- Independent filmmakers Fred & Shelby Vogel of ToeTag and Amy Lynn Best & Mike Watt of Happy Cloud Media
Guests will be available to meet fans, sign autographs and take photos all weekend unless otherwise indicated. There will also be professional photo ops available on Saturday 11/20, including costumed CJ Graham as Jason and Judie Aronson on a raft recreating a scene from Friday the 13th Part IV. Photo ops must be purchased in advance.
Show hours are 5 PM to 10 PM on Friday, 10 AM to 7 PM on Saturday and 11 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. Admission prices are $40 for the full weekend, $20 for Friday, $25 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Tickets and photo ops may be purchased in advance at https://www.showclix.com/event/horror-realm-con-2021. Admission tickets will also be available at the door.
The convention features a large dealer room with vendors selling horror themed merchandise such as DVDs, collectible figures, t-shirts, posters, jewelry and clothing; a film program; celebrity Q&A sessions; costume and tattoo contests, Scareoke and a dance party with DJ.
This year’s convention is sponsored in part by Pop Culture Comics, a family-owned business in Pittsburgh with locations on Mt Royal Boulevard and McNeilly Road. The stores offer a range of new and second-hand pop culture merchandise and comic books. Founded with an enthusiasm for the 1980s, Pop Culture Comics hopes to become your go-to shop for both new and old collectibles, trades, toys, original movie posters, and comics. Visit their web site at www.buypopculture.com.
For more information, please visit www.horrorrealmcon.com.
