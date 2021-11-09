Histria Books Announces the Release of "Dakota," by Sarah Patt
Las Vegas, NV, November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Dakota by Sarah Patt. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
Dakota is the second novel from author Sarah Patt. New York Times Best-Selling author William Martin says “Meet Dakota. She's in love... or thinks she is... or hopes to be. Will she find it? That's the big question in Sarah Patt's lively new novel of young love and old manners in the twenty-first century. You will stay up late to find the answer, and you'll leave Dakota and her friends only reluctantly because they are a very lively group to spend time with. Enjoy!”
After her father’s accidental death at the Jennings Oil Company, eighteen-year-old Dakota finds out that she has a much older half-brother and moves to Houston, Texas, to live with him. Life seems to be going quasi-normal until CEO Jake Jennings breaks into Dakota’s home to confront her. In his narcotized state, he assaults her while incoherently apologizing for something his late father did to her, of which she has no recollection.
She eventually escapes, and Jake is charged. Released on bail, he returns to his penthouse, and when Dakota returns from a weekend trip to clear her mind, the front page of the local newspaper confirms ‘Jake Jennings plummets to his death.’ Dakota’s half relieved the man is dead, but the other half replays in her mind what he was trying to tell her that terrifying night. Did he actually kill himself or did someone push him off his balcony?
Feisty and determined, Dakota never loses sight of hope or the importance of family and friendships. She navigates her new life with her moral compass, reconciling the past and seeking answers while discovering secrets and lies. Dakota is a captivating story of love, loss, and friendships that will delight readers.
Dakota, 218 pp., ISBN 978-0-9801164-3-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Dakota is the second novel from author Sarah Patt. New York Times Best-Selling author William Martin says “Meet Dakota. She's in love... or thinks she is... or hopes to be. Will she find it? That's the big question in Sarah Patt's lively new novel of young love and old manners in the twenty-first century. You will stay up late to find the answer, and you'll leave Dakota and her friends only reluctantly because they are a very lively group to spend time with. Enjoy!”
After her father’s accidental death at the Jennings Oil Company, eighteen-year-old Dakota finds out that she has a much older half-brother and moves to Houston, Texas, to live with him. Life seems to be going quasi-normal until CEO Jake Jennings breaks into Dakota’s home to confront her. In his narcotized state, he assaults her while incoherently apologizing for something his late father did to her, of which she has no recollection.
She eventually escapes, and Jake is charged. Released on bail, he returns to his penthouse, and when Dakota returns from a weekend trip to clear her mind, the front page of the local newspaper confirms ‘Jake Jennings plummets to his death.’ Dakota’s half relieved the man is dead, but the other half replays in her mind what he was trying to tell her that terrifying night. Did he actually kill himself or did someone push him off his balcony?
Feisty and determined, Dakota never loses sight of hope or the importance of family and friendships. She navigates her new life with her moral compass, reconciling the past and seeking answers while discovering secrets and lies. Dakota is a captivating story of love, loss, and friendships that will delight readers.
Dakota, 218 pp., ISBN 978-0-9801164-3-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
5615042923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
5615042923
histriabooks.com
Categories