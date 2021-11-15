Echem Consultants Advise Important Developments in the Vertical Use of 3D MASPAR Technology for Concrete Corrosion Assessment

Concrete corrosion experts EChem Consultants continue to develop more technological aids to assess the condition of the critical infrastructure on which we all depend. The use of MASPAR machines that can accurately report on the condition of reinforced concrete decks to more than 20 inches below the surface are a ground-breaking revolution in material science that continues to be adapted in this case to a vertical application.