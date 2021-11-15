Echem Consultants Advise Important Developments in the Vertical Use of 3D MASPAR Technology for Concrete Corrosion Assessment
Concrete corrosion experts EChem Consultants continue to develop more technological aids to assess the condition of the critical infrastructure on which we all depend. The use of MASPAR machines that can accurately report on the condition of reinforced concrete decks to more than 20 inches below the surface are a ground-breaking revolution in material science that continues to be adapted in this case to a vertical application.
Poughkeepsie, NY, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- EChem Consultants L.L.C., share their knowledge of the innovative tool that has concrete talking back and the engineering industry experts back on their heels. EChem Consultants has enhanced the manufactured technology MASPAR unit to provide new levels of accurate data assessment.
“Literally, data at your fingertips, the MASPAR is simply rolling along both literally and figuratively doing its job collecting data from beneath the deck surface in 3D format. Highly trained engineers extract, troubleshoot and collate a bevy of data that is more than deck surface deep. Over 20 inches deep to be more specific, but vertical application offers an important new resource in the battle to preserve infrastructure,” explains EChem’s Founder and Principal, Gina Crevello.
MASPAR units may have been on the market for a while, but the level of data analysis software that has since been developed is an important step forward in helping those tasked with managing and maintaining critical infrastructure both save money and keep ahead of the task.
Of course there is more to the machine than meets the eye, and the predictive data analysis does require above the average engineering skill set to comprehend. But, the results driven restoration and rehabilitation of tunnels, bridge decks and the myriad of manmade concrete surfaces that follow in MASPAR’s path can save government entities and private developers hard cash on concrete durability studies and more importantly, the accuracy of need and varietal options of required restoration.
Mitigating disruption, avoiding unnecessary aggressive repairs while all the while embedding a solid scientific approach to the project at hand, when placed in knowledgeable hands the MASPAR unit ignites more than a little passion from material science engineers.
EChem Consultants have been a stalwart supporter of MASPAR and Technical Director Paul Noyce, has not just harnessed its wizardry, he’s added a vertical application that has customized the unit to a whole other level.
You can learn more about the “The Magic of MASPAR” and its ongoing development past its original manufacture at EChem Consultants website news page.
