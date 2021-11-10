QCommission Integrates with Tally
Half Moon Bay, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission now also integrates with Tally.
Tally is an ERP accounting software used for recording a company’s day to day business data. Tally is designed to provide extensive integration capabilities to allow businesses to build cross-platform solutions without compromising data integrity and reliability – allowing businesses to seamlessly interact with multiple applications or software systems.
XML (Extensible Markup Language) is the standard for information exchange with external systems. Tally supports standardized message formats for Request/Response. Tally can also communicate with any environment capable of sending and receiving XML over HTTP.
Using QXchange, CellarStone’s data integration software, QCommission is able to import transactional and master data from Tally such as Customer, Sales Item, Purchase Item, and many more. The data imported can include the hierarchy structure. This becomes very useful in calculating commissions based on these various criteria.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of Tally as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. With this ability, it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with Tally, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration to many other tools like Tally, QuickBooks, Sage, Salesforce, and many more. QCommission’s integration with Tally helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Tally is an ERP accounting software used for recording a company’s day to day business data. Tally is designed to provide extensive integration capabilities to allow businesses to build cross-platform solutions without compromising data integrity and reliability – allowing businesses to seamlessly interact with multiple applications or software systems.
XML (Extensible Markup Language) is the standard for information exchange with external systems. Tally supports standardized message formats for Request/Response. Tally can also communicate with any environment capable of sending and receiving XML over HTTP.
Using QXchange, CellarStone’s data integration software, QCommission is able to import transactional and master data from Tally such as Customer, Sales Item, Purchase Item, and many more. The data imported can include the hierarchy structure. This becomes very useful in calculating commissions based on these various criteria.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of Tally as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. With this ability, it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with Tally, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration to many other tools like Tally, QuickBooks, Sage, Salesforce, and many more. QCommission’s integration with Tally helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories