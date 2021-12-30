NordVPN: 1 in 5 Admit They Are Reckless About Cybersecurity
Research shows that Millennials and Generation Z are the least conscious when it comes to cybersecurity.
London, United Kingdom, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New research by the online security provider NordVPN shows that 1 in 5 say they don’t care about cybersecurity at all. Men tend to dominate the reckless part of society by a whopping share of 24%.
Who’s worried and who’s not?
Generation Z and Millennials are born into technology. They are the so-called netizens by nature. One might expect this group of people to be the most concerned about online threats. However, 18-34-year-olds are the least concerned about falling victim to a cybercrime. The older people get, the more cyber-conscious they become.
The number of people who said they moderately to strongly agree with the statement that they do not care about cybersecurity. There were 2,000 respondents in the US and Germany, August 2020.
People who have children demonstrate a greater sense of responsible online behavior — 83% of parents said they are very concerned about cybersecurity.
“NordVPN researchers calculated that there were 400% more phishing emails delivered to our mailboxes, and amateur hackers were hitting Google to learn how to break into somebody else’s Wi-Fi network or take over a Facebook account. In this context, we are surprised that 1 in 5 still think cybersecurity is not something to worry about,” says Daniel Markuson, digital privacy expert at NordVPN.
One of the most horrific cybersecurity incidents in the world this year happened in Singapore, when hackers hacked security IP cameras and shared the footage online.
The footage hackers stole from home users in Singapore featured naked people in compromising positions, mothers breastfeeding their babies, and people using the bathroom. The victims’ faces are not blurred, which makes them easy to identify, especially with facial recognition technology. Such technology is so advanced that it can scrape a decade-old picture from the internet. This kind of hack poses a lifetime threat to the victims.
“Bad actors have a million ways to target their victims and capitalize on attacks. Being more mindful of staying private and keeping communications safe is one way to make hackers’ life more complicated,” Daniel Markuson adds.
Methodology
NordVPN’s survey of the adult population (2,000 respondents) in the US and Germany was carried out in August 2021.
Who’s worried and who’s not?
Generation Z and Millennials are born into technology. They are the so-called netizens by nature. One might expect this group of people to be the most concerned about online threats. However, 18-34-year-olds are the least concerned about falling victim to a cybercrime. The older people get, the more cyber-conscious they become.
The number of people who said they moderately to strongly agree with the statement that they do not care about cybersecurity. There were 2,000 respondents in the US and Germany, August 2020.
People who have children demonstrate a greater sense of responsible online behavior — 83% of parents said they are very concerned about cybersecurity.
“NordVPN researchers calculated that there were 400% more phishing emails delivered to our mailboxes, and amateur hackers were hitting Google to learn how to break into somebody else’s Wi-Fi network or take over a Facebook account. In this context, we are surprised that 1 in 5 still think cybersecurity is not something to worry about,” says Daniel Markuson, digital privacy expert at NordVPN.
One of the most horrific cybersecurity incidents in the world this year happened in Singapore, when hackers hacked security IP cameras and shared the footage online.
The footage hackers stole from home users in Singapore featured naked people in compromising positions, mothers breastfeeding their babies, and people using the bathroom. The victims’ faces are not blurred, which makes them easy to identify, especially with facial recognition technology. Such technology is so advanced that it can scrape a decade-old picture from the internet. This kind of hack poses a lifetime threat to the victims.
“Bad actors have a million ways to target their victims and capitalize on attacks. Being more mindful of staying private and keeping communications safe is one way to make hackers’ life more complicated,” Daniel Markuson adds.
Methodology
NordVPN’s survey of the adult population (2,000 respondents) in the US and Germany was carried out in August 2021.
Contact
NordVPNContact
Laura Tyrell
+467 9873 4591
https://nordvpn.com
Laura Tyrell
+467 9873 4591
https://nordvpn.com
Categories