Systweak Software Launches "Brain Game App" for Android Users
The Application Helps Test Memory Skills & Exercise The Brain.
Jaipur, India, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, an internationally known organization for designing and developing practical utilities, releases Brain Game App for Android users. It’s a fun yet challenging app that will help users test, train and improve their memory.
Brain Game App is an interactive application that helps stimulate cognitive skills through personalized games. With the app you can play a variety of games that help in training the brain for enhanced peripheral vision, visual perception, and improving attention power resulting in speed reading and more. Each game holds the potential to help users memorize colours, shapes, numbers, play Schulte table, sort sequence and so on.
Users can play the following games to have fun and challenge themselves:
● Fill Shape - Wait for the shapes to appear & fill the outline easily.
● Find Copy - Find the duplicate icons in a few taps.
● Remind Digits - Memorize and fill the random numbers in order.
● Rotate Shape - Guess the arrow’s direction as per angle mentioned in question.
● Follow Color - Tap on the colour tile that matches according to the question.
● What’s My Share - Calculate your share of the bill & tap on the correct answer.
● And more
“Mobile gaming applications have come a long way in the last couple of years and that’s probably a bit of an understatement. That’s why, we’ve taken an initiative to enter into the sea of fun and entertainment with Brain Game App. All the games aren’t just fun, they hold the potential to condition the brain of users to be sharper and better. Since, now it’s available on the official Google Play Store, we hope it reaches out to maximum people and helps maintain cognitive functioning,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.
Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product Development, Systweak Software, further added “Brain Game App is a pretty collection of mini-games that promises to test various mental skills. From memory retention, abstraction, text memory, response time etc. - - it has all. Users who wish to give their brain a quick and effective workout while having fun, then Brain Game App is an option to consider for improving overall mental focus.”
For more details about Brain Game App, please visit the Google Play Store Page:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.braingame
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
