New Account Specialist Shea Spencer Joins the Carnivore Meat Company Team
Green Bay, WI, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carnivore Meat Company®, the producer of award-winning premium frozen and freeze-dried raw pet food brand, Vital Essentials®, is thrilled to announce Shea Spencer as the new Sales Account Specialist for the Southeast region of the United States as the company builds upon their rapid and continuing success for Vital Essentials products across the nation.
As a Vital Essentials Account Specialist, Ms. Spencer will be engaged in building strategic relationships with pet services retailers, providers and distributors throughout the region. Ms. Spencer aims to continue the growth of Vital Essentials presence in the Southeast through line extensions, new product placements and additional accounts.
“Shea excels at developing long-term relationships with everyone from local mom-and-pop business owners to top level executives,” says Carnivore Meat Company Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Melissa Olson. “As a company, we’re seeing incredible growth nationwide. We are so excited to have Shea with us to capitalize on our momentum in the Southeast region and spread the word to more pet parents about what simple, natural nutrition can do to transform their lives and the lives of their pets.”
Ms. Spencer brings powerful sales skills and more than 30 years of experience to her new role. Prior to her recruitment by Carnivore Meat Company, she worked in Marketing and Sales Account Management for a restoration company. She is also a Certified Advanced Canine Nutrition Specialist, Certified Raw Dog Food Nutrition Specialist and Certified Pet Food Nutrition Specialist through DNM University.
“I am impressed by the culture and principles that Carnivore Meat Company prides itself on,” says Ms. Spencer. “I am so excited to be working with an incredible team of people from all walks of life that have created such an amazing product in Vital Essentials.”
Ms. Spencer’s recruitment also adds her four dogs to the Carnivore Meat Company pet family: Princess “Pikachu” Butterscotch, Lord “Wicket” of Endor, Sir “Wooferson” of Brown, and Tilly.
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
