Saeidan Inc. Joins Techstars' Future of Longevity Accelerator
Los Angeles, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Saeidan Inc., a company transforming the experience for those navigating Medicare, has joined the 2021 Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator program, run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures. Working with Techstars will significantly boost the company’s efforts to scale Ask Claire® and Claire’s List, its digital Medicare guidance services for consumers.
According to Riaz Ali, Founder and CEO, “There are nearly 70 million people who rely on Medicare. By using data and technology to design our services solely around beneficiary needs and preferences, we are reimagining the plan-selection experience. Techstars, with its extensive network of mentors and entrepreneurs, and successful track record, brings unique resources to help address a problem that remains complex and challenging for older adults and their families.”
Launched nationally in late 2020, Ask Claire is designed for people nearing eligibility for or currently on Medicare. While other commercial digital platforms are focused on lead generation or securing enrollments, Ask Claire is a data-driven guidance service designed to be unbiased and independent, with the end user in mind. Visitors can access Ask Claire free of charge to learn about Medicare, compare all available options in their area, and connect directly to insurers.
Claire’s List is the first-of-its-kind marketplace for beneficiaries looking for local, qualified agents. Piloted in Fall 2021, this platform is currently enabling thousands of visitors to search for, match up with, and connect with agents in Southern California.
“There is a direct connection between access to healthcare and financial health. For older adults and their families, Medicare represents the primary, if not only, entry point to healthcare. Making sure people are empowered with tailored and unbiased information is vital. The team at Saeidan brings deep experience in this space and a unique approach to this challenge. We are excited to support them as they continue to advance their mission,” said Keith Camhi, Managing Director for the Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator program.
About Saeidan:
Saeidan is on a mission to transform the experience for those navigating Medicare. We are committed to elevating the voice of the consumer in healthcare decision making and building products and services to help people navigate Medicare. Learn more about Saeidan here: www.saeidan.com
About Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator:
This program is run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates. Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator focuses on innovative solutions to address the unmet needs of older adults and their caregivers. Program themes include aging in place, caregiver support, care coordination, financial wellness, preventive health and social engagement.
For More Information: Contact Riaz Ali, CEO, Saeidan, riaz.ali@saeidan.com
