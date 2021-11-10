SeaWolf Press Updates Catalog of 350 Titles in Time for Holiday Season
SeaWolf Press has updated their extensive catalog of over 350 titles of classic literature, most of them with original illustrations and covers. Just in time for buying gifts during the holidays.
Orinda, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Don’t let supply chain problems keep you from finding great gifts for the holidays. SeaWolf Press has a great solution with their catalog of over 350 paperback and hardback editions of classic literature, almost all illustrated with original illustrations and many with first edition covers. These are the best versions that you can find. Many are also available in hardback editions. These books make perfect gifts for both adults and children. There are books for every taste and interest, including the following:
Holiday Titles
A Christmas Carol and the Gift of the Magi, The Cricket on the Hearth, The Nutcracker and Mouse King, Twelve Stories of Christmas
Books about Plagues (as if anyone wants to be reminded)
Famous Plague Stories, Journal of the Plague Year, The Scarlet Plague
Mark Twain
A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, Huckleberry Finn, Tom Sawyer, Life on the Mississippi, Roughing It, The Innocents Abroad, The Prince and the Pauper, and nine more.
Jules Verne
Around the World in Eighty Days, From the Earth to the Moon, Journey to the Center of the Earth, The Mysterious Island, Twenty Thousand Leagues under the Seas, and five more.
Detective Stories
Eight Sherlock Holmes titles, five Agatha Christie classics, 12 Arsène Lupin mysteries by Maurice Leblanc
Women Authors
Little Women and 7 other titles by Louisa May Alcott, Anne of Green Gables and four more books by L. M. Montgomery, Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, The Story of My Life, Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Emma, and many more
Wizard of Oz Collection
All 14 L. Frank Baum Wizard of Oz books, in color in the hardback editions
Black History
The Souls of Black Folk, Character Building and The Story of Slavery, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, Slave Life in Georgia, Up From Slavery and The Atlanta Compromise Speech, The Chicago Race Riots, Twelve Years a Slave and Harriet, The Moses of her People
Shakespeare
10 illustrated titles including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Othello, Macbeth, Hamlet, and King Lear
Children's
A Little Princess, Aesops Fables, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Through the Looking-Glass, Five Doctor Dolittle books, Fairy Tales by Hans Christian Andersen, Grimm’s Fairy Tales, Gulliver’s Travels, Heidi,
The Secret Garden, Black Beauty, Kidnapped, Peter Pan, Rip Van Winkle and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,
Robinson Crusoe, The Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, The Wind in the Willows, Swiss Family Robinson,
Robin Hood, The Jungle Book, Treasure Island
Terror and Mystery
Dracula, Frankenstein, Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of Opera, Tales of Edgar Allan Poe, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Poems
Poems of Edgar Allan Poe, The Spell of the Yukon, A Child’s Garden of Verses
Science Fiction
The Invisible Man, War of the Worlds, The Island of Doctor Moreau, The Lost World, The Time Machine
Jack London
All 50 Jack London books with first edition covers, including Call of the Wild, White Fang, Martin Eden, and The Sea Wolf
Sailing and Adventure
South:Shackleton’s Last Voyage, Lord Jim, The Man Who Would Be King, Sailing Alone Around the World, The Complete Two Years Before the Mast
Where to buy them
All books are available on Amazon.com and many can be purchased at your local bookstore. The best way to find them is on the company’s website at www.SeaWolfPress.com.
About SeaWolf Press
SeaWolf Press is an imprint of MiraVista Press. It was established to offer high-quality editions of classic works of famous authors, including Jack London, Louisa May Alcott, Mark Twain, Jane Austen, Jules Verne, Charles Dickens, and Robert Louis Stevenson. These editions include the formatting and illustrations from the first editions, as well as the original cover art. The goal is to make the reader feel like they are reading the book when it was written. Visit www.SeaWolfPress.com for more information and a complete catalog of their books.
Where to buy them
All books are available on Amazon.com and many can be purchased at your local bookstore. The best way to find them is on the company’s website at www.SeaWolfPress.com.
Contact
MiraVista PressContact
Robert Etheredge
925-255-3728
www.miravista.com
Categories