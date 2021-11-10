Let Them Eat Cake: Free Webinar Navigating the Landmines of Food for Type One Diabetic Kids
Diabetes Awareness Month; Free webinar for parents of type one diabetic kids from the developer of Sweet Talk; November 12, 10am PST/12pm EST
Oakland, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In honor of diabetes awareness month, psychotherapist and Sweet Talk founder JoAnne Robb is hosting a free webinar on navigating the landmines of food and eating for parents of type 1 kids. Let Them Eat Cake? will be available Friday, November 12 at 10 am PST via Zoom. In this live webinar JoAnne will discuss how to create a home environment that supports a positive relationship with food, as well as providing some information about the risks of eating disorders with diabetes and signs parents can be on the lookout for. JoAnne takes a balanced stance on food and eating with people who live with type 1: Although there is often an instinct for parents to restrict their children’s carb intake to try to limit blood sugar swings, JoAnne notes the ways that too much limitation can lead to a troubled relationship with food and eating. Instead, she points to research on supporting positive lifelong eating habits and provides concrete steps to move towards that goal.
JoAnne is uniquely positioned to offer this topic to the broader type 1 parent community. In addition to being a psychotherapist with significant eating disorder training, she is a mother to three kids, two of whom live with type 1 diabetes. JoAnne hosts the Sweet Talk coaching group for parents of T1D kids, a group which helps parents lower their stress and feel calmer and more in control about day-to-day diabetes management. In addition to Sweet Talk, JoAnne has spoken at the Bay Area Diabetes Summit, has worked on several diabetes-related trials through UCSF and has partnered with JDRF to offer a free monthly “Ask the Therapist” group where parents of T1D kids can get answers to their psychosocial and emotional questions.
Let Them Eat Cake? is open for registration at the following link: www.diabetessweettalk.courses/let-them-eat-cake
