Multilink Introduces the New Optima U, a Hybrid Fiber Enclosure
Multilink, Inc. announces their newest product to hit the market, the new hybrid fiber enclosure – Optima U.
Elyria, OH, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Since 1983, Multilink has been pushing the limits of the telecommunications industry, year after year, innovation after innovation. Now, 38 years of evolution has led to Multilink’s greatest innovation to date.
In 2017, Multilink brought their Optima Series to market, introducing a patented two-compartment option for fiber networks. This provided selective access to the splice compartment to maintain security and protect the fiber. The Optima eliminated the use of hardened connectors in favor of SC and LC connectors, making field installations easier and more economically feasible. Additionally, by using standard connectors, the Optima Series removed the need to stock different lengths of pre-terminated drops.
Versatility
Multilink’s next evolution has led to its most versatile product yet. The Optima U, a hybrid fiber enclosure, is capable of securing network fiber regardless of weather, temperature, or location. This flexibility allows for wall, aerial, or cell installations. In addition, the Optima U is compact in design for pedestal mounting and below-grade applications. Designed to IP68 rating, the Optima U has been developed to withstand dust, dirt, sand and is water-resistant.
Adaptability
The Optima U is adaptable with grommets to suit a 48 count feeder cable (72 count max) and up to 12 Flat, Round, ROC®, or Speedflex™ drop fibers. The unit allows for grounding and can be pressurized if required. Like the Multilink Optima S line of products, the Optima U also provides a separate splicing compartment which is set apart by an easy-to-lift, hinged plate. Cable management is provided within the unit to ensure the fiber is protected.
“Designing a product that meets the customer’s needs is our main goal. Designing a product, that meets future needs, is what we strive for!” said David Hanzel, Senior Plant Project Engineer at Multilink. “With the Optima U, we developed a product to be used in all applications, underground being first, and above ground second."
“This unique and compact design allows mid-span splicing while providing drop connection – two products in one. With splicing in the bottom section, it is secured from the installation of fiber drops, helping to increase reliability in the network. It is designed to be used with non-proprietary connections, offering cost-efficient solutions for inventory.”
Multilink is an industry-leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of products for OSP and LAN PREMISE applications serving telecommunication companies as well as the DOT/ITS industry.
For more information on the Optima U, contact us at 440-366-6966 or visit https://www.gomultilink.com/.
Contact
Julie Arnold
440-366-6966
https://www.gomultilink.com/
