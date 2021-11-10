DeepCharge Expands Pilot Program with fibercove to Launch First-Ever Fully Wireless Workspace
Austin, TX, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DeepCharge, the next generation of wireless charging that is leading the intelligent surface revolution, and fibercove, a tech-forward, solution-focused premium coworking, meeting, and office space based in Austin today announced the launch of its first-ever entirely wireless DeepCharged global workspace.
Debuting with the start of the second phase of Deepcharge’s pilot program in the US, the expansion includes the addition of an updated demo desk and three user desks all outfitted with new features including smart surface laptop charging, faster charging for all devices. The release also includes enhanced wireless HDMI that is fully integrated within the monitor stands eliminating the need for power and HDMI cables. During the initial pilot phase, DeepCharge conducted in-depth tests to analyze user feedback to improve the overall efficiency of its technology to help develop the expanded platform features.
Yousof Naderi, CEO, and co-founder of DeepCharge commented, “We’re delighted fibercove will be the first business in the world to have an entirely wireless DeepCharged workspace to intelligently power laptops and devices. Our world-class technology is pushing the boundaries of a wirelessly charged ‘anywhere, anytime’ lifestyle and we’re pleased to give fibercove customers a first look at this revolutionary technology that is poised to have such a profound impact in workplaces around the world in the years ahead.”
To kick off the expansion, DeepCharge will host a special launch event at fibercove on Wednesday, November 10 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. to debut the latest suite of features. Featuring a distinguished line-up of four industry-leading experts at the forefront of this new era, the evening will also include the panel discussion, “The Future of Workspaces,” which will explore the next-generation of workplace trends and the massive paradigm shift that will take place in offices over the next decade. Additionally, those attending the event will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to have their fibercove desks equipped with the new wireless smart-surface technology.
Launched in July, the first-of-its-kind partnership made fibercove the first company in the world to be outfitted with DeepCharge’s revolutionary wireless charging technology. As part of the three-phase pilot program, fibercove customers received early access to DeepCharge’s AI-enabled platform, delivering multi-device wireless "anywhere, anytime" charging freedom, at select desk workspaces at the co-working company.
DeepCharge offers the only programmable and reconfigurable system in the market capable of improving the overall charging experience while untethering billions of battery-powered devices from wired charging. Its proprietary platform simplifies daily life by radically transforming wireless charging as we know it by making surfaces like counters or desks - into intelligent, wireless power solutions - a solution that defies previous technological limits.
DeepCharge gives manufacturers, brands, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) the ability to create high-performance, multi-device charging pads that no longer require coil alignment and charging hubs that can transform standard surfaces - like counters or desks - into wireless power solutions. Its technology lends itself to many areas including consumer electronics, power tools, drones, office/shared workspaces, furniture, robotics, auto, aviation, hospitality, healthcare, security, public safety, and more.
To attend the upcoming DeepCharge launch II event at fibercove (South Lamar district at 1700 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite 338, 78704), please RSVP to events@deepcharge.io. The event is open to the public.
Interviews with executives from DeepCharge and fibercove are available upon request.
About fibercove
Established in 2015, fibercove is a coworking, meeting, and office space in the South Lamar District of Austin, Texas. As a locally-owned coworking space, community and technology are the focal points of the company. Fibercove has been named one of Austin's top-rated coworking spaces by the Austin Business Journal and Built In Austin.
For additional information, visit fibercove.com to learn more about the company and its community.
About DeepCharge
DeepCharge is leading the next-generation of wireless charging and intelligent surfaces. its platform features the most advanced, AI-enabled technology in the wireless charging space, delivering multi-device wireless 'anywhere, anytime' charging freedom to improve the overall charging experience and untether billions of battery-powered devices from wired charging. Offering the only fully programmable and reconfigurable system in the market capable of improving the overall charging experience while untethering billions of battery-powered devices from wired charging. Its proprietary platform simplifies daily life by radically transforming wireless charging as we know it by making surfaces like counters or desks - into intelligent, wireless power solutions - a solution that defies previous technological limits. Founded in 2028 by Yousof Naderi, Kaushik Chowdhury, and a team of visionary technologists, engineers, data scientists and industrial designers at Northeastern University, DeepCharge is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.deepcharg.io.
