Young Rembrandts Launches Art Kids Rock. Art Kids Rock is Powered by Young Rembrandts and is an On-Demand Drawing Platform.
Elgin, IL, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Art Kids Rock is an on-demand drawing platform designed to provide young artists with all the tools they need to learn and practice lifelong drawing skills. They provide a variety of content including full-length 45-minute Deluxe Draw lessons, 5-minute Quick Draw lessons, and a variety of downloadable coloring pages and step-by-step drawing worksheets. These on-demand lessons provide easy access to the world of Young Rembrandts, an afterschool drawing program developed by Bette Fetter to bring the world of art and drawing instruction to tens of thousands of children for over 30 years.
“While we love seeing all our children in school again, learning in-person and attending afterschool enrichments is such a powerful way to connect,” said Bette Fetter, Founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts. “Art Kids Rock allows families who don’t have access to in-person classes a chance to draw and use their imagination. We want to reach kids, all over and get their creative juices flowing.”
Young Rembrandts has made a name for itself among parents as a leader in art education, offering a curriculum focused on teaching children to draw, using demonstration and a structured step-by-step process. Now, the organization is taking it into their own hands to get art out there for everybody. Every on-demand art lesson focuses on helping with child development, imagination and sensory skills. The company’s mission is to create a new standard in children’s art education. Each lesson is fun and is packed with education, whether it be shapes, colors, fine motor skills, art history or a ton of other cognitive skills. Art Kids Rock, powered by Young Rembrandts, is a fun way to keep the creativity and learning flowing any time of the day, any day of the year.
“My 5 and 12 year old love these on demand art classes because they can go at their own pace! Being able to pause it and take a break- or have a snack - is key when looking for activities for my 5 year old,” says a Chicago mom, “They even do it together- which is so fun with the age gap! The best part is Ms. Bette is so animated and engaging- so they are glued to the activity from start to finish! I would recommend this to every child - it’s our new favorite thing! (Sometimes we even sit as a family and draw together!).”
Art Kids Rock began during COVID. A period where children were ripped from their normal activities, social settings and uncertainty was abundant. Bette turned on a camera and started filming the Young Rembrandts lessons to be sure kids would have their art, a de-stressor, and a chance to be playful in such an uncertain time. As we return to in-person classes Young Rembrandts lessons can be found after-school in-person and on-demand drawing lessons are not going away. Art Kids Rock has a ton of new videos and lessons that can be enjoyed online all the time.
“Art Education is so important for children,” Fetter says, “Children need art to develop cognitive skills, and art can help with anxiety and mental health for children as well. It’s a way of expression.”
For more information about Art Kids Rock, please contact us directly at Support@artkidsrock.com
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts is a recognized leader in art education, offering a curriculum focused on teaching children to draw, using demonstration and a structured step-by-step process. Through the process of weekly instruction students are exposed to a wide variety of subject matter, artistic concepts, art history and mastery of their materials. Classes are taught to children ages 3 ½ to 12 years old. Young Rembrandts teaches more than 40,000 students each week in 31 states and four provinces. Through franchising, Young Rembrandts offers individuals the chance to grow their own business while creating a positive impact within the community.
