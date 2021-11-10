The UK Clothing Brand That is Growing Out of Lock Down
London, United Kingdom, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For most businesses the end of the COVID restrictions represented a cautious but optimistic approach out of lockdown.
However for some businesses lockdown saw their sales grow, one of these companies is the Luxury urban street brand Zanouchi.
Founder Bill Akram states that whilst they were growing their sales in anyway lock down represented a real chance to increase sales:
“People were staying at home and not going out, this meant consumer spending habits changed overnight, with more people turning to shopping on online as the high street was closed.
"We were worried initially that our sales would decline as our brand is very much an urban street brand, but what we found from our customers was they still wanted to look good at home and they wanted new clothes to look forward to when lockdown ended.”
In the last year, sales went up by 44% for online retailers, but for Bolton-based Zanouchi the growth was even more than this.
Zanouchi launched on the day the UK went into lockdown. The brand launched with 5 t-shirts and in the last year, sales have grown by 110%. The COVID pandemic has helped boost the brand’s sales and the company have now expanded hiring more staff as their brand grows.
Zanouchi now does women’s and children. It has over 100 lines and has recently got onto Europe’s biggest marketplace for fashion Zalando.
The business has gone from strength to strength. It has had its ups and down, agency’s taking money and not delivering on promises. It has been hard work.
Bill’s promise was to provide high quality luxury urban clothing at affordable prices. He has always had a passion for fashion.
https://www.zanouchi.com/
