Rapper Gee Mak's Debut EP "Hustle Till Success" Releases Friday, November 12
South American rapper Gee Mak, from the Live Free collective, is issuing his debut EP - Hustle Till Success - for release November 12 on all streaming platforms.
Waterloo, IA, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In 2018, Mike Barkhoff of Barking Vans Entertainment went on a search for new musical talent acts. After meeting several candidates that didn't bode well, and even signing some who turned awry, Barkhoff met three South American rappers.
One of which, Gee Mak, has been working on creating a perfect EP since 2018. In lieu of trying to create a magnum opus, he has released three singles that will not appear on the project - one in 2018, two in 2021.
The EP features his frequent collaboratives - 12Digits, 69ERRAS, and Norff. The EP will gather six tracks total, and is executive produced by Mike Barkhoff. The first single off of the project, Lock It, released in August, and released a music video in September.
This follows Live Free's busy previous six months of releases including UGK David's S.A.B.U. and The Wulf Of 3rd Street, Norff's sophomoric album Norf and his first single collaboration with 69ERRAS, and 12Digits' debut project Rising.
