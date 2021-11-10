Loveforce International Releases "A Little Heartbeat as Friends and Lovers Tell A Story As Old As Time"
On Friday, November 12th, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles by Honey Davis, Billy Ray Charles, and inRchild, and giveaway the e-book version of True Stories by The Prophet of Life in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 12th, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles. One single is entitled “Little Heartbeat.” Another is entitled “Friendz and Lovers”. The third is entitled “A Story As Old As Time.” Loveforce International will also be giving away a free book in honor of the three new digital Singles.
The New Honey Davis digital single is entitled “Little Heartbeat.” It is in the Soul music genre. Smooth Soul rhythms accompany the storyline which is about someone who has fallen in love and is trying to coax the emotions out of the object of their affection.
The new digital single, “A Story As Old As Time,” by Billy Ray Charles is a Smooth Jazz instrumental. The song keeps the same instrumental themes for the verse and chorus but has an innovative combination of instrumental changes between verse and chorus. The verse and chorus lines are memorable and the instrumental changes provide the listener with pleasant rhythmic surprises to deepen the enjoyment of the piece.
InRchild’s “Friendz and Lovers” is a cross between Jazz and R&B. It is a song about two people who have been friends but now one of them wants to take their friendship to the next level. The lyric follows as they are pleading their case to the other person.
To Honor the three new digital singles, Loveforce International is giving away the e-book version of True Stories by author The Prophet Of Life. The book includes articles about things that the reader might not think could be true, but they are. Some of the stories are about the engineering of babies, a problem with alligators eating toddlers at a famous theme park and a girl who doesn’t exist yet she does.
“We are offering three strong songs in the Soul, R&B and Jazz music genres this week,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “Billy Ray Charles has an especially strong Jazz song this week, but don’t underestimate the pure power of Honey Davis’ Soul song,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, November 12th only. The three new digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
