Axiomtek Partners with Quividi to Enhance the In-Store Retail Experience with Data-Driven Digital Signage Solutions
The integration of Axiomtek’s advanced signage products with Quividi’s AI and audience measurement platform enables brick-and-mortar retailers to create unique in-store communication experiences that increase shopper engagement and sales.
City of Industry, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Quividi, the leading audience and campaign intelligence platform for DOOH and digital signage. This partnership enables retailers and brands to test, measure, monetize and optimize contextualized content on in-store screens.
Axiomtek’s DSP501-527 and DSP511 are fanless, compact, and compatible with Quividi’s smart audience platform. These systems are designed for advertising and in-store communication, allowing retailers to leverage retail media, artificial intelligence, and digitalization.
Retailers use Quividi's data to optimize the performance of their in-store communications and monetize their screens' footfall. For indoor screens, Quividi’s computer-vision solution measures the footfall and dwell time in real-time, as well as key audience demographics. For outdoor screens, Quividi measures the number of vehicles by type and color.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Quividi to ease the challenges our customers face when developing and deploying intelligent retail communications,” says Irene Huang, the business development manager of Intelligent Retail Solution Division at Axiomtek. “Through this integration, we are providing great capabilities not only for retail but also for the corporate, banking, transportation, and hospitality segments to deliver seamlessly compelling and valuable content to targeted audiences.”
“With this partnership, we are delighted to provide retailers with actionable real-time analytics,” says Ivan Del Muro, the Global Business Development Director at Quividi. “With AMP Indoor and AMP Outdoor, Quividi provides a unique audience measurement suite that gives a holistic view of all retail audiences and helps address shoppers with relevant content to drive sales.”
For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
Contact
Larry Wu
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
