Reviveadservermod.com Introduces Background Branding Video Ads Plugins
Reviveadservermod, a plugin development company for revive ad server introduce background branding video ads plugins which are the ideal solution for delivering video creatives across devices without causing any disturbance to the audience's browsing experience.
San Francisco, CA, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Reviveadservermod.com, a major provider of ad server plugins launches background branding video ads plugins into the market. This company has produced more than 390 plugins to boost the performance of revive adserver.
The plugins of revive adserver are developed to manage, serve, run and report the online ad operations. Background branding video ads plugin for revive adserver is an ideal solution for delivering video creatives across devices without causing any disturbance to the audience browsing experience.
As the name suggests, the plugin will be playing in the foreground within the opacity limit, allowing the background of the site to be practically visible to the user. When the user interacts with the video it will be expanded to full screen delivering the actual video content.
After the interaction, the video will be moved to the foreground of the site and at any point of the video, the user can close it. The plugin is designed with a close button on the screen, so whenever the user feels to discontinue the video it can be done.
The plugin delivers a video ad format that is compactable with mobile, tablets, and desktops. When the user loads the site page, the video will start to play in the background translucently as well the preview will appear on the top center of the page. When the user hovers the mouse over the video preview, the count will start from 5 to 1 after which video creative will play in the foreground screen.
Close button will be displayed at the right top corner and the user can close the background video ad by clicking the close button. These background branded video ads will be user engaging and interactive will kindle the interest of the user to look at the background playing video.
Improved user engagement and better conversion results are one of the advantages of this plugin. the background playing video ads stimulate interaction with the users. Furthermore, the plugin creates brand predominance in the viewer’s mind.
https://www.reviveadservermod.com/background-branding-video-ads
Contact
Rita Cathy
+1-408-786-5525
https://reviveadservermod.com/
