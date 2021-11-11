DSP-Explorer Acquires the Assets of JoraPh Managed Services
DSP-Explorer acquires the assets of JoraPh to expand market-leading Oracle managed services and database technology services group.
London, United Kingdom, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DSP-Explorer, the UK’s leading Oracle and multi-cloud data platform specialist, today announced it has acquired the managed services assets of Oracle Partner JoraPh. As a result of the agreement, both the operating directors and technical consultants from JoraPh will join the DSP group.
Simon Goodenough, CEO of DSP-Explorer
Simon Goodenough, CEO of DSP-Explorer explains: “This acquisition immediately swells our ranks of highly skilled Oracle and Microsoft database technology consultants, adding further skills to our business at a time when project demand is high; it also brings with it a range of new clients who we can’t wait to start working with, both on-premise and in-cloud. Our strategy is to grow both organically and through acquisition, so it is extremely pleasing to be able to work with the team at JoraPh, a business that has always had a solid reputation for high-quality service delivery.”
Dave Shearer, Chairman of JoraPh
Dave Shearer, Chairman of JoraPh, saw the acquisition as being very positive all round, adding that, “The shareholders felt the sale of the company's managed service assets to DSP-Explorer would immediately benefit JoraPh's staff and customers and provide long term opportunities for both.”
With offices in London, Leeds, Nottingham and Basingstoke, DSP-Explorer now has over 100 staff across the globe, 250 clients and revenues of circa £20m. Data management experts with a core of deep Oracle expertise and an Any Database | Any Cloud methodology, they are uniquely positioned to address the managed services and cloud transformation needs of an ever-growing client-base.
